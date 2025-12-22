Rational Ground by Justin Hart

5 Case Studies: The Week AI Stopped Advising and Started Doing
What happens when AI grows a pair of helping hands
They Found Another One
The same CCP-linked operative. The same illegal biolab. A different city. And the same institutions that failed us the first time.
The Vindicated Professor: Jay Bhattacharya's Senate Testimony Marks the End of an Era
The man they tried to destroy is now dismantling the machine piece by piece.
Silver's 40% Crash Was the Most Predictable Disaster of 2026
The precious metals frenzy that wasn't about the dollar at all — and the Chinese fraud story that proves it
Six Years Ago Today, They Chose the Lie
The February 1, 2020 teleconference that launched the greatest scientific cover-up of our time
January 2026

My Friend Jay Bhattacharya Just Dropped Truth Bombs on the New York Times
The "fringe epidemiologist" is now running the NIH. And he's not pulling any punches.
The Complete Reckoning: 150+ Studies on the Devastating Harms of COVID Lockdown Policies
They told us it was necessary. The evidence says they were wrong—and children paid the price.
Good Riddance: The US Finally Exits the WHO
Promises made. Promises kept.
BREAKING: New Study Reveals WHY Regulators Missed the DNA Contamination in mRNA Vaccines
The answer was hiding in plain sight—and it explains everything.
They Planned It: How Big Pharma PURPOSELY Deceived Regulators about Vax DNA Contamination
I’ve written before about unresolved questions surrounding mRNA vaccine manufacturing and regulatory oversight, particularly where transparency and…
December 2025

