5 Case Studies: The Week AI Stopped Advising and Started Doing
What happens when AI grows a pair of helping hands
Feb 6
•
Justin Hart
18
19
3
They Found Another One
The same CCP-linked operative. The same illegal biolab. A different city. And the same institutions that failed us the first time.
Feb 4
•
Justin Hart
65
10
11
The Vindicated Professor: Jay Bhattacharya's Senate Testimony Marks the End of an Era
The man they tried to destroy is now dismantling the machine piece by piece.
Feb 4
•
Justin Hart
73
19
8
Silver's 40% Crash Was the Most Predictable Disaster of 2026
The precious metals frenzy that wasn't about the dollar at all — and the Chinese fraud story that proves it
Feb 3
•
Justin Hart
45
8
8
Six Years Ago Today, They Chose the Lie
The February 1, 2020 teleconference that launched the greatest scientific cover-up of our time
Feb 2
•
Justin Hart
102
42
19
January 2026
My Friend Jay Bhattacharya Just Dropped Truth Bombs on the New York Times
The "fringe epidemiologist" is now running the NIH. And he's not pulling any punches.
Jan 29
•
Justin Hart
107
23
16
The Complete Reckoning: 150+ Studies on the Devastating Harms of COVID Lockdown Policies
They told us it was necessary. The evidence says they were wrong—and children paid the price.
Jan 28
•
Justin Hart
33
7
9
Good Riddance: The US Finally Exits the WHO
Promises made. Promises kept.
Jan 24
•
Justin Hart
47
6
9
BREAKING: New Study Reveals WHY Regulators Missed the DNA Contamination in mRNA Vaccines
The answer was hiding in plain sight—and it explains everything.
Jan 24
•
Justin Hart
260
84
48
They Planned It: How Big Pharma PURPOSELY Deceived Regulators about Vax DNA Contamination
I’ve written before about unresolved questions surrounding mRNA vaccine manufacturing and regulatory oversight, particularly where transparency and…
Jan 12
•
Justin Hart
25
2
3
40:37
December 2025
4 years ago the Biden White House issued this demeaning and nasty Xmas message
Never forget what they tried to do to you.
Dec 22, 2025
•
Justin Hart
69
31
14
The Deaths They Said Couldn’t Happen
From two teenage boys to 60 documented cases, the growing evidence of rare fatal vaccine reactions.
Dec 11, 2025
•
Justin Hart
45
6
13
