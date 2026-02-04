Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
6d

All good and well but until the liars are punished and convicted and justice is delivered then nothing changes. The Democrats will regain power someday and they will let the demons out again.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Bill's avatar
Bill
6d

Let's see if it turns to reality. I hope Dr B also makes changes at the NIH that make it take much longer for it to go sour again. I have no idea what that looks like but I assume Dr B will need congress to pass laws as well Dr. B to making changes to how research is funded and completed, success criteria are defined, departments are organized, etc.

That said, having been just smart enough to follow along over these years but not smart enough to help in any meaningful way, I appreciate your (and others) part in this *very* much.

Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 COVID Reason · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture