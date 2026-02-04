There he sat — our friend, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the Stanford professor who dared to question lockdowns when questioning was heresy, who co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration when such thoughts were considered dangerous misinformation. The man who was shadow-banned, fact-checked, and ostracized by the very institution he now leads. (I wrote about his censorship in the Wall Street Journal back in 2022 — it’s worth revisiting today.)

Today, February 3rd, 2026, Jay Bhattacharya testified before the Senate Health Committee as the Director of the National Institutes of Health. The irony was so thick you could cut it with a scalpel. The organization that once funded his persecution now answers to him.

And he came with receipts.

The Death of Gain-of-Function

Senator Roger Marshall pressed Bhattacharya on gain-of-function research — the kind of lab-engineered pathogen enhancement that may have given us COVID-19 in the first place. Bhattacharya didn’t dance around the issue.

“I want to assure the American public that we have ended any support for dangerous gain-of-function at the NIH.”

Done. Finished. The research program that Tony Fauci swore didn’t exist, then claimed was essential for pandemic preparedness, then insisted was worth the risk — dead.

For years, we were told by the experts that gain-of-function research was too important to stop, too complex for regular people to understand, too necessary to question. Bhattacharya just ended it with a single sentence. Turns out it wasn’t that complicated after all.

The Reckoning Josh Hawley Demanded

Senator Josh Hawley wants what we all want — accountability. Real accountability. The kind that involves looking every American in the eye and explaining how their government funded the research that may have killed their grandmother.

Video: Josh Hawley: “There must be accountability for COVID-19”

Hawley pressed Bhattacharya on reviewing ALL funding streams to Wuhan and other Chinese labs. Not just the obvious ones. All of them. Every grant, every sub-grant, every dollar that flowed through EcoHealth Alliance and other cutouts designed to obscure the money trail.

Bhattacharya agreed to what he called a “morbidity and mortality conference” for America — the medical profession’s version of an after-action report when everything goes sideways. An honest reckoning of what went wrong, who made the decisions, and why.

The old NIH would have stonewalled, deflected, and hidden behind “ongoing investigations” until everyone forgot to ask. Jay takes a different tact.

The Vaccine Minefield

Then came the moment everyone was waiting for — the vaccine questions. Senator Bernie Sanders, playing his assigned role as progressive attack dog, pushed Bhattacharya repeatedly on vaccines and autism. The exchange was revealing for how precisely Bhattacharya said it.

“I do not believe the measles vaccine causes autism.” “I have not seen a study that suggests any single vaccine causes autism.”

Note the careful phrasing. Not “vaccines don’t cause autism” — a blanket statement that would be scientifically indefensible given the current state of research. Instead, Bhattacharya spoke with the precision of a scientist who knows the difference between absence of evidence and evidence of absence.

He also dropped this data bomb: autism rates have exploded from 1 in 10,000 children in 1985 to 1 in 31 today. (That’s not a rounding error.)

Senator Banks praised the Kennedy administration for investing more resources in autism research than any previous administration. Finally — someone willing to ask uncomfortable questions instead of reflexively defending the status quo.

But Bhattacharya also made something crystal clear when Sanders demanded he state his position on measles vaccination:

“The best way to address the measles epidemic is by vaccinating our children for measles.”

Sanders asked him to repeat it louder. He did. This matters because it’s the head of NIH under a Kennedy administration — the administration that vaccine absolutists claim is anti-vaccine — explicitly recommending measles vaccination.

That sound you hear is the collapse of another manufactured narrative.

The Trust Deficit Crisis

Multiple senators from both parties acknowledged what the COVID accountability movement has been screaming for years: trust in public health is broken. Shattered. Obliterated.

Bhattacharya’s framing was perfect: you can’t rebuild trust by doubling down on the same behaviors that lost it. Only 40% of patients trust their doctors according to a 2024 JAMA study. That’s a credibility problem.

He cited the Danish model as an example: transparency builds trust. Denmark publishes their vaccine adverse event data in real-time. They acknowledge uncertainty instead of pretending omniscience. They treat their citizens like adults capable of making informed decisions.

The Research Funding Revolution

Perhaps the most overlooked aspect of Bhattacharya’s testimony was his commitment to breaking the geographic monopoly on NIH funding. Currently, six states capture nearly half of all NIH grants. The bottom 30 states get 13%.

The concentration breaks the ideological echo chamber that turned our premier biomedical research institution into a partisan weapon. When all your funding flows to the same coastal elite universities staffed by the same ideologically homogeneous faculty, you get groupthink. Dangerous groupthink.

Bhattacharya wants to use market-based thinking to delink facility support from existing grants, breaking the catch-22 that keeps new institutions locked out. More voices, more perspectives, more accountability.

The academic establishment will fight this tooth and nail. They’ve grown fat and lazy on their geographic monopoly. But science advances through competition, not consolidation.

The Fetal Tissue Fight

Democrats came hard at Bhattacharya over his decision to end NIH use of human fetal tissue from elective abortions. They painted this as anti-science extremism, ignoring the fact that alternatives like induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) now exist and usage was already plummeting.

This is political theater, not scientific debate. The research community has already moved beyond fetal tissue for most applications. Bhattacharya is simply formalizing what the science has already decided.

But it reveals something important about how the old establishment operates: they’ll defend any practice, no matter how ethically questionable or scientifically obsolete, if they think abandoning it represents a political victory for their opponents.

Grant Disruptions and Depoliticization

The Democratic attack line that hit hardest was over 383 clinical trials allegedly “terminated” under Bhattacharya’s leadership. The number sounds devastating until you dig into the details.

Most were renegotiated, not terminated. The actual number of true terminations was around twelve. And those were terminated for good reason — they contained DEI requirements and other political components that had nothing to do with medical research.

Imagine clinical trials where participation was contingent on demonstrating commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion principles. Imagine medical research designed to advance political ideology rather than human health.

Bhattacharya is depoliticizing NIH research, and the political establishment is furious about it. They want science to serve politics. He wants science to serve patients.

The Childhood Vaccine Schedule Revolution

The Kennedy administration’s decision to downgrade vaccine recommendations from 17 diseases to 11 sparked fierce pushback, particularly from Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester. She kept comparing America unfavorably to Denmark, as if Danish public health policy should be the gold standard for a country 58 times larger and infinitely more complex.

Senator Bill Cassidy delivered the line of the day: “Denmark is a club, not a country.”

He’s right. Denmark is an ethnically homogeneous nation of 6 million people with universal healthcare and social trust levels that would be unrecognizable to most Americans. Comparing American vaccine policy to Danish vaccine policy is like comparing aircraft carrier navigation to yacht racing.

The real question isn’t whether America should copy Denmark — it’s whether American children need protection against 17 different diseases in their first two years of life, or whether that represents medical maximalism run amok.

What This Means for COVID Accountability

Bhattacharya’s testimony was a mission statement. The man who was silenced for questioning lockdowns is now in charge of the institution that enforced them. The professor who was fact-checked for suggesting natural immunity matters is now directing the research that will vindicate that position.

Personal vindication and institutional transformation, delivered in the same afternoon.

The “morbidity and mortality conference” that Hawley extracted from Bhattacharya represents the accountability moment that the COVID accountability movement has been demanding for four years. Finally, someone in power who’s willing to ask the hard questions instead of circling the wagons.

But this is just the beginning. Bhattacharya can end gain-of-function research and redirect Long COVID studies, but the broader institutional rot runs deeper than personnel changes can fix. The captured regulatory agencies, the pharmaceutical-funded medical journals, the academic departments that prioritize ideology over inquiry — all of that requires sustained pressure from the outside.

The establishment that tried to destroy Bhattacharya is still there, still powerful, still committed to covering its tracks. They’ll fight every transparency measure, every accountability initiative, every attempt to restore scientific integrity to American public health.

The Long Game

What happened today in the Senate Health Committee was a complete inversion of the power structure that governed American biomedical research for the better part of four decades.

The people who were right about lockdowns are now in charge of lockdown policy. The people who were right about natural immunity are now directing immunity research. The people who were right about gain-of-function research are now controlling gain-of-function funding.

The institutional capture that turned NIH into a partisan weapon is being systematically dismantled by the very people it tried to silence.

Institutional change in America happens through the patient work of putting competent people in positions of authority and letting them methodically dismantle the systems that enabled corruption.

Jay Bhattacharya sat in that Senate hearing room today as the living embodiment of a simple truth: in the long run, reality always wins. It took six years, but the Great Barrington Declaration is now official United States health policy.

The vindication is sweet. The work ahead is just beginning.

I’m proud to call Jay a friend. I personally roamed the halls of Congress with him, demanding changes to policy that the establishment insisted were settled science. They told us we were wrong. They told us we were dangerous. They told us to sit down and shut up.

Now he sets the policy.

Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t make a difference. Sometimes it takes six years. Sometimes it takes longer. But when you’re right, and you refuse to stop, the world eventually catches up.

Don't let anyone tell you that you can't make a difference. Sometimes it takes six years. Sometimes it takes longer. But when you're right, and you refuse to stop, the world eventually catches up.