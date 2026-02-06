Rational Ground by Justin Hart

4d

So Justin, what happens when people realize they don’t need you for writing anything at all? Are you and your substack becoming obsolete? I want real human thought, not perfection. And AI’s do make mistakes, it is not good to rely on this exclusively. As an assist to productivity, I can see that. But you are letting it replace you entirely.

4d

I was getting into this and then realized... did he even write this? Did AI? Did the human being with (true) thoughts and emotions and background and history and HUMANITY write this?

"AI didn’t replace my job."

It did mine. Why do they need me to do transcription? Why do they need me to sit there for hours, listening to people speaking and doing the very difficult work of not just typing out every word that is said, but every, "um/uh", "like", "you know", etc.?

Except that's not the hardest part. As long as the audio is clear, that's the "easy" part. The hard part is taking normal speech and turning it into legible sentences that others can read and understand, without changing the meaning of what the people are saying, keeping the personality, as it were, of each person speaking, and somehow even managing to keep the tone.

That's the true work. It's as much art as it is work. A machine, a program can't do that.

But nobody cares about that, just like they don't care about the fake music, fake articles/books, fake movies, fake everything else this technology is churning out.

***

Again, it has been such a shock to see you promoting this stuff. I would have assumed you (of all people!) would have been on the front lines warning us and fighting against it.

I won't lie, this one hurts.

