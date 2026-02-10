Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Phil Davis
The irony is that none of us, zero readers in Substacks, believed any of the fraud. We all knew it was a lab leak, masks were lies as standing ten feet apart. We knew the so-called vax was a poison. We knew it all, yet none of us had a medical degree, except for a few. It's just that we have a properly working bullshit meter.

Freedom Fox
He is a deceiver. He is relating partial truths that can no longer be contained, as a limited hangout teller of truths that are already withering away the lies.

Yes, he is now telling those truths, maybe some who have been resistant to our telling of them will be more inclined to believe him than us. Thanks, Robert. But he still obfuscates and blame-shifts, still advances false narratives that take the spotlight off of where the biggest, most damning hidden truth is found and focuses it on where smaller, less damning, merely embarrassing truths reside.

He will forever be etched in my memory as the "expert" who waved a mask in the air during his testimony saying that they were the most effective protection we had against an allegedly infectious agent that offered zero physical protection whatsoever. The only efficacy of masks was to their ability to fool, deceive, put fear into the population of an invisible enemy all would die from. Symbols to "Amplify Fear" because the population was naturally - and correctly - not fearful because we all 'suffered' from "Optimism Bias." Behavioral Science terms of art, behaviorism being a key component of the Epidemiologists toolbox. Note: "Fear Amplification" is also known as "Terrorize." There's a reason why only bank robbers and plane hijackers wore masks in public pre-2020 - to terrorize their captives and gain their obedience. Same as masks.

Masks that Robert Redfield waved in our faces to Congress as if they were anything truly protective. Cementing that false belief in the minds of many. Many who we still see wearing masks in public, broken casualties of the mind war that Redfield participated in. Even his attempts to disavow masks are a word salad of equivocation, flexible linguistics that allow him to retain the ability to speak out of both sides of his mouth.

Beware of embracing false heroes. Use him for all he is worth to any small number of people he may retain some credibility with. But question everything he says, find the other agendas below that he doesn't say. Word to the wise.

