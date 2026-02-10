This week, former Director of the CDC Robert Redfield sat down with The Disinformation Chronicle with our friend Paul Thacker and dropped some bombshells. Here are some quotes and my thoughts.

📺

Bob Redfield isn’t some podcaster with a theory (like yours truly). He ran the CDC. He has top-secret clearance with compartmentalized access. He was in the room when decisions were made. And now seemingly unburdened by career considerations — he’s telling us exactly what happened.

Let’s get into it.

On the Lab Leak

“There’s only one conclusion about the origins of COVID and that is that it came from the lab. It came from gain of function research.”

This isn’t speculation. Redfield has seen the classified data. He’s one of three people at HHS with the highest compartmental clearance during the pandemic. And he’s frustrated that the full evidence still hasn’t been declassified.

“There’s some very important classified data that would allow the American public to have a much clearer understanding of why people like me are so certain that this virus came from a lab.”

I’ve been saying this for years. We documented the February 1, 2020 teleconference — the moment the scientific establishment chose to suppress the lab leak hypothesis. What Redfield confirms here: they knew. And they chose to lie anyway.

On the Cover-Up

Redfield doesn’t mince words about what happened behind closed doors:

“There was a conspiracy here. But the conspiracy was the scientific community to try to negate people like me and stop discussions. Unfortunately, Collins and Fauci had made the decision that there was only one explanation that was going to be considered for the origin of the virus, and that was natural spillover.”

He was excluded from the infamous February 1 call because — in his words — they knew he wouldn’t go along with the narrative:

“I was told that one of the reasons I wasn’t included in the discussion of the group was that they had decided as a group that they were going to come out with a single opinion, which is very non-scientific in and of itself, because science isn’t a consensus group. We don’t do consensus. That’s politics.”

And the media played along. When Redfield went on CNN with Sanjay Gupta and said he believed it came from a lab, Scientific American immediately attacked him — calling it a “conspiracy theory” and saying he wasn’t “an authority on the science.”

The former CDC director. A virologist. With TS/SCI clearance.

The price for truth? He was called a racist. Maryland’s legislature passed resolutions to censure him. They tried to get Governor Hogan to fire him. All for stating what the evidence showed.

On Masks

The 180-degree flip on masks wasn’t science — it was politics:

“What Tony did originally was there was a shortage of masks for hospital workers. And so they decided to tell the public that there was no need to wear masks because they wanted to keep the mask for the high-risk essential hospital workers. So in other words, it was sort of a political statement, not a scientific statement.”

And did masks ever work to prevent you from getting infected?

“We were never able to show to convince me that masks significantly decreased when I’m exposed that I’d get infected... It wasn’t an effective strategy. It didn’t work. It shouldn’t have been mandated.”

Let me repeat that: It wasn’t an effective strategy. It didn’t work. It shouldn’t have been mandated. That’s the former CDC director talking.

On Vaccine Mandates

Another admission that should have come years ago:

“Vaccine mandates were a big mistake. Shutting down schools was a big mistake.”

We knew this. We documented it. We screamed it from the rooftops. And we were called anti-science, conspiracy theorists, and worse.

On mRNA Vaccines

This is where it gets really interesting. Redfield questions whether mRNA shots should have ever been classified as vaccines:

“The mRNA vaccines really should not have been classified as vaccines. They don’t prevent infection... It really should have been handled probably as a gene therapeutic, which was in a way co-opting your body through nucleic acid chemistry to become a production factory of the spike protein.”

The spike protein is an immunotoxin. And unlike natural infection — where your body clears the virus in 2-4 weeks — mRNA can have you producing spike for months. Maybe years.

“I don’t know how much you make of the spike protein. And I think the FDA should require both Moderna and Pfizer to show in 100 or 1000 people what the boundaries are and how much you make... I don’t know how long you make it. I know people who make six months, and longer... I’ve seen up to a couple of years.”

His conclusion?

“There’s so much uncertainty about the mRNA COVID vaccines that they should at least be curtailed. I think CDC did the right thing to move the recommendation to over 65 and not recommend it for children... If I was to guess, 24 to 36 months from now, I don’t think these vaccines will be on the market.”

Read that again. The former CDC director doesn’t think these vaccines will be on the market in 2-3 years. And he’s calling for FDA warnings in the meantime.

On the Proximal Origin Paper

The infamous paper that “debunked” the lab leak theory? Fraud.

“I think the proximal origin paper needs to be retracted, period. I think it’s close to fraud. The pandemic we know started probably in August, September, and that’s been declassified... That’s a fraudulent paper, and it was created by scientists, I think under the direction of Jeremy Farrar, with input from Fauci, to create a scenario that there was a scientific background that this virus came from the wet market.”

Even George Gao — his counterpart at the Chinese CDC — admitted within the first week of January 2020 that it had nothing to do with the wet market. Yet the Western scientific establishment kept pushing the lie.

On Long COVID and Vaccine Injury

Redfield sees patients. Real people suffering from both long COVID and vaccine injury. And he’s blunt about how the medical establishment has failed them:

“Most of the medical community tells them it’s not the vaccine, it’s in their head. My original patients, most of them all came — whether they had long COVID or vaccine injury — they all came via psychiatry. Because the medical community said they couldn’t have this, this doesn’t exist. But it’s very real.”

The vaccine-injured take longer to recover than long COVID patients. Three to five years for long COVID. Longer for vaccine injury. And Redfield is one of about a dozen doctors in the country actually treating these patients.

The Bottom Line

Here’s how Redfield closes his book:

“The days of believing authorities because they are in an authoritative position are over. The way to convince people to follow recommendations is to provide evidence that the recommendation is not arbitrary or politically motivated, but based on science.”

They lied about the lab leak. They lied about masks. They lied about vaccines. They mandated treatments they knew didn’t prevent transmission. They vilified anyone who questioned the narrative — including their own former CDC director.

And now they want us to trust them again?

The book is called Redfield’s Warning. Consider this your warning too.