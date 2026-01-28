Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Jan 28

Practice makes perfect. They were setting the stage for all of us being locked into digital prisons. Most went willing to the slaughter.

Reply
Share
Dr. Joe P.'s avatar
Dr. Joe P.
Jan 28

Guess that makes us “anti-lockdowners”? 🤷

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 COVID Reason · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture