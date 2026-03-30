Last Thursday, Conor Friedersdorf of The Atlantic posted a question on X that drew over 2,000 replies:

“A question for everyone: survey data suggests that by the end of the Covid-19 emergency trust in public health institutions had decreased significantly. If you are among the people who reacted that way, why specifically? I’m hoping for long, diverse, individualized answers.”

Conor is asking in good faith. He deserves a good-faith answer.

Here’s mine.

I’m Justin Hart — father of nine, data analyst, author of Gone Viral. I spent six years tracking COVID data professionally and ran one of the most-cited COVID data platforms during the pandemic. I’m not a crank, and this isn’t a rant. It’s an itemized bill.

The List

I’ve maintained this list for years. Every point represents something our institutions told us confidently, enforced aggressively, and got demonstrably wrong. Not “debatable.” Wrong.

Here’s the short list of everything these institutions got wrong during Covid:

Origin of the disease — wrong

Transmission — wrong

Asymptomatic spread — wrong

PCR testing — wrong

Fatality rate — wrong

Lockdowns — wrong

Community triggers — wrong

Business closures — wrong

School closures — wrong

Quarantining the healthy — wrong

Impact on youth — wrong

Hospital overload — wrong

Plexiglass barriers — wrong

Social distancing — wrong

Outdoor spread — wrong

Masks — wrong

Variant impact — wrong

Natural immunity — wrong

Vaccine efficacy — wrong

Vaccine injury — wrong

Twenty items. Every one sourced. Every one with real consequences for real people.

That’s not a crisis of public trust. That’s a record of institutional failure.

Every Point, Sourced

1. Origin of the Disease

On February 1, 2020, top virologists gathered on a confidential call organized by Anthony Fauci. Several believed the genome looked engineered. Within weeks, they reversed course publicly — and a Lancet letter organized by Peter Daszak declared the lab leak hypothesis a “conspiracy theory.” For two years, anyone who questioned this was deplatformed. Six years ago, they chose the lie. I’ve documented six years of evidence, denial, and the road to truth, and when a CCP-linked biolab was found operating illegally in Fresno, it only deepened the picture. The Screwtape Letters prologue sets the stage for how we got here.

From: The Lab Leak: Six Years of Evidence

2. Transmission

Early guidance on how COVID spread was confidently wrong in ways that shaped every downstream policy. The virus was declared primarily a droplet pathogen; aerosol transmission was downplayed or denied. What ACTUALLY Happened walks through the timeline of what we knew, when we knew it, and what was suppressed. The Screwtape prologue frames the institutional environment that made those errors stick.

3. Asymptomatic Spread

We locked down entire economies on the premise that healthy people were silent superspreaders. The actual data on asymptomatic transmission was far weaker than officials let on. What ACTUALLY Happened covers the science that was available but ignored. The Screwtape prologue explains how that narrative was weaponized to justify mass quarantine of the healthy.

4. PCR Testing

The chosen test could detect viral fragments at cycle thresholds so high that dead virus registered as an active “case.” This inflated case counts, extended lockdowns, and generated fear that the actual epidemiology didn’t warrant. Screwtape Part 8 covers the swab regime in detail — how PCR was deployed as a policy tool rather than a clinical instrument.

5. Fatality Rate

Early models projected death rates that terrified the world into compliance. The actual infection fatality rate for working-age adults turned out to be a fraction of those projections. Screwtape Part 11 documents the inflated death counting methodology. What ACTUALLY Happened puts the real numbers in context. The policies were entrenched before the corrections came.

6. Lockdowns

I published a review of 150+ studies documenting lockdown harms. Overdose deaths spiked. Cancer screenings were delayed. Mental health collapsed. Economic destruction fell hardest on the working class and minorities. The Truth About Lockdowns and Lockdowns: Systemic Racism in Action document who actually paid the price. Screwtape Part 3 covers how lockdown logic was constructed and sold.

From: The Complete Reckoning: 150+ Studies

7. Community Triggers

The moving goalposts for what would “trigger” a lockdown or reopening were never grounded in consistent thresholds. Case rates, then hospitalization rates, then test positivity, then vaccination coverage — the criteria shifted whenever the original target was met. What ACTUALLY Happened documents the pattern. Screwtape Part 3 shows how the perpetual emergency was maintained.

8. Business Closures

The distinction between “essential” and “non-essential” businesses was arbitrary and often absurd. Big-box retailers stayed open; small businesses were shuttered. Churches were deemed non-essential while liquor stores were not. The Complete Reckoning catalogs the economic damage across 150+ studies. Lockdowns: Systemic Racism in Action documents who absorbed the worst of it.

9. School Closures

The AAP called for school reopening in June 2020. European schools stayed open that fall without the feared consequences. FOIA requests later revealed the CDC coordinating guidance language directly with the American Federation of Teachers. Chronic absenteeism worsened most in states that closed schools longest. It’s About the Children laid out the stakes in real time. The Accountability Gap asks who answers for the learning loss.

From: Chronic Absenteeism Worse in States That Closed Schools Longer

10. Quarantining the Healthy

Quarantining people with no symptoms and no exposure history was unprecedented in public health history. Screwtape Part 6 covers the quarantine regime in detail: the legal architecture, the enforcement mechanisms, and the absence of any clinical justification for isolating the asymptomatic. The Great Barrington Declaration offered an evidence-based alternative. It was suppressed.

11. Impact on Youth

Children faced the lowest COVID risk of any demographic. They bore some of the heaviest policy costs. Chronic absenteeism data shows the direct line from prolonged closures to lasting educational harm. It’s About the Children made this case when it mattered. The Complete Reckoning includes the mental health and developmental toll. I have nine kids. This wasn’t theoretical.

12. Hospital Overload

The “flatten the curve” premise was that hospitals would be overwhelmed without lockdowns. Some urban centers did face strain — but field hospitals built at great expense went largely unused. Screwtape Part 11 covers how death and hospitalization figures were inflated. What ACTUALLY Happened provides the actual capacity utilization data versus what was reported publicly.

13. Plexiglass Barriers

Installed everywhere, at enormous cost, with no evidence of efficacy. Later research showed plexiglass can worsen airflow patterns and potentially increase transmission. Screwtape Part 5 covers the theater of visible mitigation measures — the class of interventions that looked decisive, cost billions, and did nothing.

14. Social Distancing

The six-foot rule was not derived from a study. It was a round number. Fauci acknowledged in congressional testimony that the guidance “sort of just appeared.” Screwtape Part 7 documents the evidence base for social distancing mandates and finds it thin to nonexistent. The rule was enforced as if it were settled science.

From: The Covid Screwtape Letters — Part 7: Safety in Separation

15. Outdoor Spread

Data emerged within months that outdoor transmission was negligible. Beaches were closed anyway. Playgrounds were padlocked. People were arrested for surfing alone. Continuing COVID Panic documents the outdoor restriction regime and the risk calculus that justified it. Screwtape Part 7 covers the broader enforcement theater around transmission risk.

16. Masks

Fauci said in February 2020 that masks didn’t work for the general public. Then guidance reversed — with no scientific explanation for the change, and a later admission that the original statement was made to preserve PPE supply. The Cochrane Review, published in January 2023, found masking had no statistically significant effect on respiratory virus transmission. The evidence is in. Un-masking Children made the case for kids specifically, and we documented dangerous pathogens found on children’s masks. Screwtape Part 2 covers the mask narrative from the beginning.

From: The Evidence Is In: Masks Do Not Work

17. Variant Impact

Each new variant arrived with a new wave of media panic and official urgency. The liturgical calendar of variants — Alpha, Delta, Omicron, and beyond — was used to justify perpetual emergency status long after the data warranted it. Screwtape Part 14 covers the variant panic cycle: how each one was weaponized to restart the fear loop regardless of actual severity data.

From: The Covid Screwtape Letters — Part 14: The Liturgical Calendar of Variants

18. Natural Immunity

People who survived COVID, developed antibodies, and demonstrated durable immunity were still fired for not getting vaccinated. The Cleveland Clinic data, the Israeli Ministry of Health data, and multiple CDC studies all showed natural immunity was at least as durable as vaccine-induced immunity. What ACTUALLY Happened covers the immunology that institutions refused to incorporate into policy. The Accountability Gap asks who answers for those job losses.

19. Vaccine Efficacy

We were told vaccines would stop transmission. They didn’t. The “pandemic of the unvaccinated” framing didn’t hold up to the data. Screwtape Part 13 documents how efficacy claims were communicated versus what the trials actually showed. What ACTUALLY Happened provides the full timeline of how the narrative shifted without acknowledgment.

20. Vaccine Injury

Myocarditis in young men. Blood clotting disorders. Neurological events. VAERS showed signal after signal that went uninvestigated for months. Physicians who reported adverse events were threatened with license reviews. Patients who described injuries were dismissed. Screwtape Part 13 covers the adverse event suppression in detail. What ACTUALLY Happened places the injury question in the broader context of emergency deployment of a novel intervention. A real safety culture would have investigated. This wasn’t that.

From: The Covid Screwtape Letters — Part 13: The Heresy of Healing Oneself

The Censorship Machine

This is where institutional failure becomes something more serious.

The Biden White House compiled lists of accounts to suppress. The Surgeon General pressured platforms to remove “harmful content.” The CDC, FBI, and DHS flagged specific accounts to Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Among those flagged: sitting U.S. Senators, credentialed epidemiologists, physicians, and journalists whose offense was citing peer-reviewed data that contradicted official messaging.

A federal court found it unconstitutional. The case was Missouri v. Biden. The government agreed to a consent decree — admitting in writing that it used federal power to suppress speech and agreeing to stop. Screwtape Part 4 documents the labyrinth of censorship infrastructure that was built to maintain narrative control.

That consent decree is not a conspiracy theory. It’s a settled legal matter. Read it.

From: BREAKING: The Government Just Admitted It — and Agreed to Stop

Zero Accountability

Every institution involved — the CDC, NIH, FDA, WHO, major media, social media platforms — has continued operating as if the last six years didn’t happen.

Fauci retired with honors. Walensky left with a glowing send-off. The Lancet letter organizer faced no professional consequences. Collins attempted to destroy the careers of scientists he disagreed with and faced no consequences.

The accountability gap is its own story.

No one was fired. No one resigned. No policy was formally reversed. No apology was issued. The institutions moved on, then wondered aloud why people stopped listening.

From: The Accountability Gap Behind the Expert-Class Collapse

The Real Answer

Conor asked why trust decreased.

It wasn’t because people became anti-science. Most of us believe in vaccines, germ theory, and the value of epidemiology.

Trust was lost because the institutions got nearly everything wrong, enforced their errors with the full weight of government power, punished the people who turned out to be right, and then never once looked the public in the eye and said: We were wrong. Here’s what we’re going to do differently.

Twenty things. Wrong on every one. No accountability on any of them.

The public didn’t become irrational. The public updated on evidence. That’s what rational people do. The institutions failed. People noticed.

Want to restore trust? Start with accountability. The consent decree proved the government knew what it was doing. The question now is whether anyone will act on that knowledge — or whether we’ll be asked the same question again in another five years.

We haven’t forgotten. And we shouldn’t.

Justin Hart is the author of Gone Viral, a father of nine, and the publisher of Rational Ground. He has been tracking COVID data since March 2020.