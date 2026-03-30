Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
19h

There is no automatic trusting of anything. Trust must be earned and then re-solidified time and time again. Not many things deserve continued trust and very few things deserve outright blind trust. Government and medicine beign two excellent examples.

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Invisible Sun's avatar
Invisible Sun
19h

Thank you Justin. You have been steady and true at recording and reporting the history of the pandemic lies and errors.

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