Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
1d

I can’t help but wonder how this might impact the platforms that continue to shadow ban the “Covid contrarians” like myself who write about the harms of the Covid shots (embalmer clots). Substack and X to just name two.

https://laurakasner.substack.com/

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Dory O’Toole's avatar
Dory O’Toole
1d

Finally a victory for those who risked everything to protect free speech most significantly the ability to protect a portion of medical freedom which seemed to have been hijacked by the elites yes that specifically refers to the despotic criminals from The Biden Cartel

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