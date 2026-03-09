Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Palerider
2d

Critical to the entire expert equation is coercion.

Without the ability to coerce, the “experts” and “institutions” will have to continuously convince everyone of the merits of their policies, decisions etc. in order to achieve any level of compliance, effectively ensuring a cycle of ongoing analysis and accountability.

Remove coercion and the natural balance is restored.

1 reply
Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
1dEdited

"Until that exists, “trust the experts” will keep sounding like “don’t ask questions.” And once the public hears that subtext, trust doesn’t come back."

There, fixed it for you.

And nor should it. Ever. It's systemic. And anti-human at its core. Any system built on utilitarian ethics, "greater good," that results in man playing God will never be, can never be, must never be trustworthy. That is a system that will, necessarily must lie to gain the consent of the sacrificial lambs to be murdered, "so others may live."

Systems that are guided by utilitarian ethics are no different than the Aztecs who ritually sacrificed humans. For a "greater good." If we consider them savages then we must consider ourselves savages for committing the same savagery.

How many millions dead, severely injured, "for a greater good?" The public should never, ever, never ever ever trust these people in these systems with these ethics ever again. About anything. They WILL lie to our faces. And think nothing of it. May actually think themselves heroic for it. Nobly lying. With deadly consequences. Nah. Hard pass. Forever.

