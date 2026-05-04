Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Mr's avatar
Mr
21h

Greed.... Money is a root of all sorts of evil, as a depraved mind always grasping for more rather than giving. They're not content because they don't have Jesus Christ in their lives they only have the world and it's lures which is actually a snare to it's often unsuspecting victims. They'll be a reckoning one day for all the evil they've done.

1 Timothy 6:3-10 NASB1995

[3] If anyone advocates a different doctrine and does not agree with sound words, those of our Lord Jesus Christ, and with the doctrine conforming to godliness, [4] he is conceited and understands nothing; but he has a morbid interest in controversial questions and disputes about words, out of which arise envy, strife, abusive language, evil suspicions, [5] and constant friction between men of depraved mind and deprived of the truth, who suppose that godliness is a means of gain. [6] But godliness actually is a means of great gain when accompanied by contentment. [7] For we have brought nothing into the world, so we cannot take anything out of it either. [8] If we have food and covering, with these we shall be content. [9] But those who want to get rich fall into temptation and a snare and many foolish and harmful desires which plunge men into ruin and destruction. [10] For the love of money is a root of all sorts of evil, and some by longing for it have wandered away from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs.

https://bible.com/bible/100/1ti.6.3-10.NASB1995

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curiouslyabsent's avatar
curiouslyabsent
1dEdited

How much do you want to bet that if the manufacturers were to release their data relating to internal animal testing of Process 2-purified mRNA vaccines (versus the Process 1 purification used in the human trials to secure the EUA) we would see similar side effects and negative outcomes as the ones we are seeing in the global population who received the cheaper and less purified Process 2 vaccines?

We can debate the fundamental flaws of design with this genetic therapy - from the use of LNP to evade the bodies' natural immune defense against foreign genetic material, to the basic immunological truth that any cell producing the foreign spike protein is going to be targeted for destruction by the immune system's defenses as well - but there is no debating the utter fraud committed to secure authorization of these products. All data relating to Process 2 and everything the companies knew about it prior to emergency use of their products needs to be released to the public. The likelihood of that happening is infinitesimal small, just is the likelihood of ever building back trust with the few people out there who were smart enough to avoid these monstrous shots.

The only question I'm really left wondering is whether this fraud was done to elevate profit above safety OR was all of what we are seeing in terms of negative outcomes done by intentional design?

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