Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
20h

They are scapegoating Fauci. Where are DoD? And they still push the jabb. Then the idea that it circulated.

The jabb was part of a greater plan, a 5 year lockdown. Ole exposed it.

What if they had succedded. 10 injection for every person in the nation.

Interresting read..txs

https://rumble.com/v6w5luo-they-deleted-it.html

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Dr. Joe P.'s avatar
Dr. Joe P.
1d

Somebody needs to be in jail! 🤷

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