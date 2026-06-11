Source: Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), Chairman, Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs — document release, June 11, 2026 Primary thread: @SenRandPaul on X

Supporting testimony: CIA whistleblower James Erdman, sworn testimony before the Committee, May 13, 2026

For five years we’ve been told the story in one direction. The virus was natural. The lab-leak idea was a conspiracy theory. The scientists settled it, the journals confirmed it, and anyone who asked questions was a crank.

Rand Paul just released the documents that run the story the other direction. Something we’ve always known here.

What they show is not a scientist caught off guard by a once-in-a-century pandemic. They show a man who had been wired into America’s intelligence and defense apparatus for nearly twenty years before COVID, who understood from day one exactly how serious an engineered virus would be, and who then spent 2021 reading classified intelligence on the origins question inside a White House vault while publicly pushing the natural-origin line to the very same officials he was briefing alongside.

Let me walk you through it, because the dates matter.

Part One: They Had Fauci On Call Twenty Years Before COVID

The convenient version of Anthony Fauci is the apolitical doctor, the bench scientist who rose to run an infectious-disease institute and answered the phone when the pandemic hit. The documents tell a different story about how deep his ties to the national security world ran, and how far back.

In July 2003, the National Intelligence Council — the body that produces the government’s most senior analytic assessments — emailed Fauci a draft paper titled “SARS: Implications for the US.” The request was explicit: “We would greatly value your feedback in reviewing the text. Please let us know if we can cite you by name and title as a reviewer in the opening page.” By that August, his feedback had been incorporated and the paper was published. The NIC officer thanked him for lending work “of your stature,” noted the paper was going up on the agency’s public site, and added that they were giving “a simple head’s up to a handful of journalists who work on health issues” about it.

Read that again. Twenty years before COVID, the intelligence community wasn’t just consulting Fauci. It was citing him by name to lend its analysis credibility, and coordinating the press rollout with him. The relationship between the spy agencies and the public face of American infectious-disease science was already a two-way street.

Then, in November 2003, Fauci received a CIA report from the Directorate of Intelligence titled “The Darker Bioweapons Future.” It is worth quoting, because it tells you what Fauci knew was possible long before 2020. A panel of life-science experts had concluded that advances in biotechnology could “create a much more dangerous biological warfare (BW) threat.” Among the warnings: “The effects of some of these engineered biological agents could be worse than any disease known to man.” The report described “designer” agents built to evade the immune system, and even a “stealth” virus that “could lie dormant inside the victim for an extended period before being triggered.”

The CIA handed Fauci a roadmap of how a bioengineered pathogen could be built and hidden. In 2003.

The pattern continued. In September 2007, Ambassador William Courtney wrote to invite Fauci to meet with an outside review panel examining the future of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s work countering weapons of mass destruction, co-chaired by Robert Joseph and future Defense Secretary Ash Carter. The note was casual — “I enjoyed chatting at the NSC reception” — and the discussions, it said, would “take place up to the SECRET level.” By March 2020, Fauci was being invited to address JASON, the secretive independent group that advises the government on the most sensitive scientific questions.

None of this is illegal. Plenty of it is even sensible. But it demolishes the myth that Fauci was a disinterested clinician with no stake in the national-security framing of a pandemic. He had been embedded in that world, by name, for two decades. When COVID arrived, he was not a bystander. He was the man the agencies already called.

Part Two: The Week the Debate Was Steered

Now to the part that should make your jaw tighten.

On January 31, 2020, Fauci was already taking the engineering question seriously. In an email chain that day with Jeremy Farrar of the Wellcome Trust and virologist Kristian Andersen, Fauci wrote that Andersen had relayed “his concern about the furin cleavage site mutation in the spike protein of the currently circulating 2019-nCoV.” His instruction was unambiguous about the stakes: if a group of evolutionary biologists examined the data and the concern held up, “they should report it to the appropriate authorities. I would imagine that in the USA this would be the FBI and in the UK it would be MI5.”

Sit with that. The very first instinct of the nation’s top infectious-disease official, on January 31, 2020, was that if the virus looked engineered, this was a matter for the FBI and MI5. He understood exactly how serious it was. From day one.

So what happened next?

According to the committee’s timeline, on February 1 Fauci joined a call with a group of scientists convened to discuss the concern that the virus looked engineered — and several of those participants then began drafting what would become the Proximal Origin paper. On February 3, Fauci participated in a National Academies call to “determine the origins of 2019-nCoV,” a call that included Andersen, EcoHealth Alliance’s Peter Daszak, gain-of-function researcher Ralph Baric, and federal officials from the intelligence community and other agencies.

Six weeks after privately warning that an engineered virus would be an FBI-and-MI5 matter, that same circle of scientists published the paper that slammed the door on the question.

On March 6, 2020, Andersen emailed Fauci and then-NIH Director Francis Collins to tell them Nature Medicine would publish the paper, thanking them “for your advice and leadership as we have been working through the SARS-CoV-2 ‘origins’ question.” Collins forwarded it inside NIH with a line that, once you’ve seen it, you cannot unsee:

“FYI, this is work that Tony, Jeremy, Larry, and I helped with but are appropriately not mentioned explicitly in the paper. The net conclusion: ‘The analysis of public genome sequence data... no evidence that the virus was made in a laboratory or otherwise engineered.’ I hope Senator Cotton notices this.”

Helped with. Not mentioned. “I hope Senator Cotton notices this.”

This is the NIH Director, in writing, describing a paper that the public was told represented the independent conclusion of working virologists — and acknowledging that he and Fauci helped shape it, would not be credited, and saw it as a tool to rebut a sitting senator who had raised the lab question.

On March 17, 2020, “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” was published, declaring that “our analyses clearly show that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus.” That sentence became the wall. Every journalist, every fact-checker, every platform moderator pointed at it for the next two years. Behind it stood two of the most powerful officials in American medicine, who had helped build it and arranged not to sign it.

Part Three: Reading the Real Intel While Selling the Cover Story

Here is where the documents move from troubling to damning.

In May 2021, President Biden ordered the intelligence community to conduct a 90-day review of COVID’s origins. Over the following weeks, the government brought Fauci inside the classified tent. On June 4, the National Security Council convened a classified briefing for him. On June 9, HHS worked to get him into a Deputies Committee meeting so sensitive it required one-time read-ins “through two IC agencies” for roughly nine separate compartments.

On June 21, the NSC told Fauci a “read file” had been prepared for him “in line with what has been provided to other senior Administration officials and the President” — material so restricted it could not leave “the complex.” This is the SCIF, the secure room where the government’s most closely held secrets are read and left behind.

Then the timeline delivers its hammer. On July 8, 2021 — one day after a classified reading-room session — Fauci forwarded the National Security Council a new preprint. It was written by the same Proximal Origin authors: Andersen, Bob Garry, Eddie Holmes, Jeremy Farrar, Andrew Rambaut. The emails confirm it. Beth Cameron of the NSC thanked him for “coming down and spending time with us,” and Fauci replied that the preprint “summarizes what I said yesterday,” asking that it be shown to the team.

One day after reading the classified intelligence on what actually happened, Fauci handed the National Security Council the natural-origin talking points authored by the same scientists whose paper he had helped shape eighteen months earlier — and told them it captured what he’d said inside the vault.

He was getting the real briefing in private and pushing the public story in the same breath, to the same people.

And the documents keep going. On August 13, 2021, a Defense Department whistleblower filed an inspector-general complaint over EcoHealth Alliance’s 2018 DARPA proposal — the now-infamous “DEFUSE” plan — to work with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and Ralph Baric, among others, to insert a furin cleavage site into a chimeric coronavirus. A furin cleavage site. The exact feature Fauci had flagged to the FBI-and-MI5 in January 2020. Twelve days later, on August 25, the NSC invited Fauci to review a “very interesting report” on “the same topic as before.” He called it “important” and told his staff he’d go to the White House to read it.

What the Whistleblower Says, and How the CIA Responded

This document release does not stand alone. It corroborates the sworn testimony of CIA whistleblower James Erdman, who told Paul’s committee on May 13, 2026 that Fauci helped steer the intelligence community’s COVID-origins assessment toward the NIH-funded scientists behind Proximal Origin.

The agency’s reaction tells you something. As the hearing was about to gavel in, the CIA’s own spokesperson took to X to call the proceeding “dishonest political theater” and to disparage Erdman as someone not “appearing as a whistleblower in pursuit of the truth.” Note what she did not dispute: in the same post, she affirmed that “the CIA has already assessed COVID-19 most likely originated from a lab leak.” The agency now concedes the lab-leak conclusion. Its public energy went toward attacking the officer who came forward, not toward defending the natural-origin story it had spent years protecting.

When the people with the most to hide spend their fire on the messenger, you tend to be over the target.

Why This Matters

A fair reader should hold two things at once. Reviewing intelligence papers, advising defense panels, getting briefed during a crisis — none of that is a crime, and some of it is exactly what a senior health official should do. The documents are partly redacted, the committee is releasing them with its own framing, and a complete picture will require the rest of the record.

But the core sequence does not depend on interpretation. Fauci knew, in 2003, that engineered pathogens could be built to be “worse than any disease known to man.” He treated the engineering question, in January 2020, as serious enough for the FBI and MI5. He then helped shape — and arranged not to be credited on — the paper that told the public the question was closed. And in 2021 he read the classified intelligence in a vault and walked out pushing the same authors’ public talking points to the officials running the review.

The American people were told one story. The documents, and a CIA officer’s sworn oath, tell another. Your government works for you. You deserve to see which one is true.

All quotations above are drawn from the documents released by Chairman Rand Paul’s committee on June 11, 2026, and from the committee’s published timeline. Read the full release and the source emails for yourself.