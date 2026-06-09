Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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WF Shadwick's avatar
WF Shadwick
Jun 9

This is all very well but a little humility would not go amiss. Science is vastly broader than medical research. There’s no replication problem in mathematics. There’s also no diminishing return on investment either as far as I can see. One branch of physics has been spinning its wheels with string theory but another has launched a new era of astronomical observation through gravitational wave detection. I will let the chemists and biologists speak for themselves but I am very tired of hearing the notable problems of medical research presented as a crisis of science. That’s simply absurd.

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Dave's avatar
Dave
2d

If heart attack prevention and cancer treatments are the laurels the NIH is resting on, it's in trouble.

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