Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
Apr 29

“We have posted online more than 10,000 pages of David Morens emails, which we obtained through #FOIA requests and litigation. See document batches labeled Morens:”

https://x.com/garyruskin/status/2049174879404998848

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SteveInHB's avatar
SteveInHB
Apr 28

Good start with this indictment. Need to see more of this. Fauci, Daszak and their associates.

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