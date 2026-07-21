Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Doug Miller's avatar
Doug Miller
Jul 21

I’m glad someone continues to pursue this. I read Nick Wade’s article in The Bulletin about 6 months into the pandemic. He had his hands around the general outline of the catastrophe that early on. Hubris is the downfall of man, and irresponsible twiddling of virus material is the one thing most likely to end humanity. Not an asteroid. Not a nuclear war. Not climate change. During the pandemic I often thought what if this highly contagious airborne virus had a different impact, maybe something like AIDs. No symptoms for a couple months and then a slow wasting eventually followed by certain death. Civilization, and possibly the human race ended by a small handful of arrogant virologists and bureaucrats.

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
Jul 21

What was wrong with the Full Bucket of Idiots (FBI)? Did they think that if Daszak was released, he would lead them to der Fauscista? Daszak should have been arrested by CBP and handed over to the FBI, where that scum could have been prosecuted for his criminal activity. He deserves a fate worse than death.

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