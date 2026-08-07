Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Kirk Moore, MD's avatar
Kirk Moore, MD
4d

Scott Atlas is another hero. Stanford prof, like Bhattacharya and yet was denigrated, ostracized and humiliated by this establishment deep state cabal

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reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
4d

I read his book and it was stunning in the revelation the Fauci couldn’t or wouldn’t produce any actual evidence ie science The fact that he buffaloed everyone else with his BS using his credentials as evidence was also stunning how inept Pence was. He had to attack and destroy Atlas because Atlas had real facts and evidence and Fauci could not tolerate that just like Superman can’t tolerate Krypton

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