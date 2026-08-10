Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Linda Denno's avatar
Linda Denno
17h

In case your readers miss the significance....I remember arguing with my university provost in late fall, 2021 about getting an exemption from the COVID vaccine mandate for the pregnant employee in my college (the Biden Administration had made vaccinations mandatory for any organization receiving federal grants). The provost insisted that there was massive evidence PROVING that COVID vaccines were not only safe for pregnant women, but that the CDC had recommended that the vaccine was even more necessary for pregnant women. The employee quit.

When Fauci's defenders and sycophants try to downplay his role in the entire COVID debacle, it is necessary to remember how the elites across all sectors of society treated every utterance out of Fauci's mouth as a papal bull. We now know that Fauci, the NIAID, the CDC, etc., were often wrong, misguided, dissembling, or simply lying (although many of us were skeptical and refused to play at the time), but the elites who pushed the narrative still refuse to accept their own culpability.

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T Coddington's avatar
T Coddington
17h

"April 21, 2021 — the Shimabukuro V-safe paper in NEJM reports a 12.6% spontaneous-abortion rate (104 of 827) and becomes the reassurance everyone cites. Worth knowing about that denominator: some 700 of those 827 women were vaccinated in the third trimester, past the window in which a spontaneous abortion under 20 weeks could be counted at all. The rate was computed against a group that largely could not have experienced the outcome being measured."

Similar issues were highlighted here and subsequent posts:

https://inumero.substack.com/p/vaccination-and-pregnancy-in-the

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