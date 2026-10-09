Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Miz beautiful's avatar
Miz beautiful
2h

Here is my forecast and it’s FREE…RED TEAM WINS BOTH CHAMBERS and picks up seats…

Talarico is in the nuthouse but he’ll be back maybe in commiefornia …RED TEAM picks up more governor spots ..

Red team rolls..blue team the 🐀💩🤡 disappear forever….down down n out..🥳🥳

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4h

Oh goody...in 2028 we can go through the whole shebang again because we didn't get it right in 2026. We are voting in 2026 because we didn't get it right in 2024. We thought we were getting one thing and got something entirely different. What? Do you think politicians tell the truth especially before elections? I guarantee that by this time in 2028, things will be worse than they are today. Eventually there will be nowhere to turn.

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