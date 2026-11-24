On Nov. 21, The Washington Post ran a holiday travel guide: "Should you mask up for holiday travel? Here's what experts say."

Most of the internet laughed at the headline. It's 2026 and we're doing this again? Ron DeSantis summed it up: "the medical science didn't change; the political science did."

But read the advice itself, because buried in it is an admission. Per the Post: "Experts say to skip the surgical masks. And you can go ahead and toss those pandemic-era cloth masks."

Think about that. Cloth and surgical masks were the masks. They're what the mandates put on our faces at the grocery store, on planes, and on our kids in classrooms for two years. Now the Post's own experts say don't bother with them.

Some of us said it in 2020. The randomized trials said it too. Here's what they found.

What Cochrane actually did

In January 2023, the Cochrane Collaboration, the gold standard for reviewing medical evidence, updated its long-running review of physical interventions against respiratory viruses. It covered 78 randomized trials.

A single trial can be too small, too short, or too sloppy. So Cochrane did what no single study can: it pooled them. For medical and surgical masks vs. no masks, that meant 10 trials and about 280,000 people.

Cochrane pooled the randomized trials of medical masks vs. no masks: no clear difference.

Here's what pooling found:

Flu-like or COVID-like illness (9 trials): the best guess is 5% fewer cases with masks. But the range runs from 16% fewer to 9% more. That range crosses zero.

Lab-confirmed flu or COVID (6 trials): 1% more cases with masks. The range runs from 28% fewer to 42% more.

Cochrane's own words: wearing masks in the community "probably makes little or no difference."

Back in 2023 we turned the trials in that review into a comprehensive chart. It's still worth spreading:

Our February 2023 chart of the mask trials.

"But the N95s..."

The Post's guide now steers travelers to N95 respirators. Cochrane pooled those trials too, N95s vs. ordinary medical masks. For lab-confirmed flu, the N95 group had 10% more cases, with a range from 10% fewer to 34% more. No clear difference there either.

Cochrane: N95 respirators vs. medical masks.

"But the CDC study..."

Newsweek's write-up of the mask fight pointed to a 2022 CDC study from California, saying cloth masks were linked to 56% lower risk.

That study wasn't a trial. It asked people who had just tested positive or negative what kind of mask they "typically" wore. Only 534 people were asked about mask type. And the cloth mask result wasn't statistically significant: the range ran from 83% lower odds to 17% higher. The CDC's own authors flagged "statistical nonsignificance for some estimates."

When the randomized trials and a survey of memories disagree, the trials win.

The fair objection

In March 2023, Cochrane's editor-in-chief said it was wrong to read the review as proof that masks don't work. Her view was that the results were inconclusive.

Fine. Take that at face value. After 78 trials, the best evidence we have can't show that community masking works. That isn't the standard you use to force a 2-year-old to wear a mask at daycare or to fire someone for refusing one. A mandate needs evidence that it works. This one never had it.

So what changed?

Not the science. The trials were there in 2020, and the review was updated in 2023. What changed is that the Post can now say out loud what the evidence showed all along about the masks we were all made to wear.

Wear an N95 on a plane if you want. That's your call. Just don't tell us the cloth mask on a first-grader was ever "following the science."

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