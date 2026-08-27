Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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pimaCanyon's avatar
pimaCanyon
2dEdited

"He was appointed director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research — CBER, the division that regulates vaccines and gene therapies — in May 2025, replacing Peter Marks. On July 29, 2025, under sustained political attack and in the middle of a fight over a Sarepta gene therapy, he abruptly resigned. Two weeks later he was back, reinstated at the FDA’s request after a White House review of the campaign against him. He left again at the end of April 2026..."

Vinay Prasad was up against a corrupt and thoroughly rotten organization. One man cannot fix the rot. Vinay himself said it: "I don’t think a real reform is possible. "

I've said this many times: The FDA and CDC are far too corrupt to be able to reform them. The corruption is systemic and all thru the rank and file. The only fix for them is to disband them completely, fire all the employees, and mark the employees "not eligible for rehire" for any government position.

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Ross S's avatar
Ross S
2d

I have a feeling that most ‘vaccines’ are not that effective and they will never test them against a true saline type of placebo. Never. They’ll be shown to be a scam for the most part. That will NEVER happen!

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