She was 12. On July 29, 2022, she got her second dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. Three days later she started vomiting. The next morning her mother found her unresponsive in the bathroom. She died Aug. 2, four days after the shot.

Her autopsy found myocarditis, inflammation of the heart. Her first death certificate said so: myocarditis, with COVID-19 infection as a contributing condition.

Then the death certificate was amended. The new cause: “pancarditis with Parvovirus B19 infection,” a common childhood virus. Tests had found traces of it in her heart tissue.

We know her story because FDA wrote it up. In a case narrative now released by Sen. Ron Johnson, FDA’s own infectious disease specialist said the parvovirus finding was “of uncertain significance.” Her case led to “extended deliberation and disagreement among reviewers.” In the end, FDA rated her death “unassessable.” Two weeks earlier, the same team had rated it possibly caused by the vaccine.

FDA Division of Pharmacovigilance, review of U.S. VAERS pediatric deaths, Dec. 5, 2025, pp. 33-34. Released by Sen. Johnson, May 11, 2026.

The list of 10

On Nov. 22, 2025, Dr. Meghna Alimchandani, who runs FDA’s vaccine-safety division, sent the agency’s vaccine chief, Dr. Vinay Prasad, a table. It listed the 10 children whose deaths her team had rated “probably” or “possibly” related to COVID vaccination.

They were 7 to 16 years old. Every cause of death on the list is in the heart: myocarditis, myopericarditis, stress cardiomyopathy, cardiac arrhythmia. The 12-year-old is on it, her entry reading “Myocarditis (initial death certificate); pancarditis with parvovirus B19 infection (amended certificate).” So is an 8-year-old girl. Her cause of death: “Florid lymphocytic myocarditis.”

Alimchandani to Prasad, Nov. 22, 2025. Enclosure A to Sen. Johnson’s Nov. 20, 2026 letter, p. 14.

This is the list behind Prasad’s Nov. 28 memo to FDA staff saying “at least 10 children” had died “after and because of” COVID vaccination. That memo leaked and made national news.

By Dec. 5, the list was seven. In a short email, the team listed four changes. Two of them were the girls.

The 8-year-old

FDA’s write-up says she had a fever, sore throat and cough 26 days after her first Pfizer dose and was sent home from urgent care with a “viral syndrome.” Eleven days later, “she was playing outside” when “she suddenly collapsed.” She went into cardiac arrest and could not be revived.

Her death certificate listed “florid lymphocytic myocarditis,” with SARS-CoV-2 noted as a significant contributing factor. FDA never saw an autopsy. Its contractors “made multiple attempts to obtain the autopsy report for this case but were unsuccessful.”

On Nov. 22 her death was “possible.” By Dec. 5 it was “unassessable.” FDA’s reasons: no autopsy, death more than 28 days after the shot, and the chance that her earlier illness was a separate infection.

FDA Division of Pharmacovigilance, Dec. 5, 2025, p. 31. Released by Sen. Johnson, May 11, 2026.

“Parvo was used to exculpate a death”

Prasad noticed. In a Dec. 8 email to the team, he wrote that he wanted a second document laying out the cases where Dr. Tracy Beth Høeg disagreed with the team’s calls, with both sides’ arguments, and gave one example:

“In one case parvo was used to exculpate a death, though this is incidental in a large number of child autopsies”

He didn’t say which child. Two of the four changes cited parvovirus.

The 600

In the same Dec. 8 email, Prasad turned to adults:

“There are ~600 VAERS deaths 18-40, which have never been investigated.”

He wanted every one reviewed “with the exact same procedure” used for the children, and done in six weeks, with up to 40 staff.

Prasad to FDA safety staff, Dec. 8, 2025. Enclosure A, p. 10.

Eleven months later, Johnson can point to one finished review, of 88 deaths in 18- to 24-year-olds, dated Feb. 10, 2026. It rated three “possibly” related: women aged 19, 20 and 21, each dead of myocarditis about two weeks after her second dose. And it left out the 24-year-olds. When a CBER official asked for them to be added, Craig Zinderman, one of its leads, said some of the team “have left FDA,” and the drug center declined to lend back the key author: it “would be a great hardship.”

The status of the review of the other 500-plus deaths, ages 25 to 40, is unknown. Johnson wants the records by Dec. 11.

Meanwhile, the warning

FDA’s safety staff did not treat the child deaths as a footnote. On Dec. 5 they called fatal myocarditis “new safety information,” a legal trigger for a label change, and recommended adding “myocarditis with fatal outcomes” to every mRNA COVID vaccine label. Prasad wrote on Dec. 8 that “black box is indicated for all products and ages,” and on Dec. 12, “Boxed warning is the minimum.”

But on Dec. 12, his safety chief told him that “any discussion on label changes has been stalled,” deferred until the 600 adult deaths were reviewed. Three days later, Commissioner Marty Makary told Bloomberg that FDA had no plans for a black box. Per Reuters, he said agency leaders “including top vaccine regulator Vinay Prasad, did not think it was necessary.”

Prasad to Alimchandani, Dec. 12, 2025. Enclosure B, p. 18.

What this is, and what it isn’t

Be careful with the words. “Possible” and “probable” are grades on the World Health Organization scale FDA used. “Possible” means the death fits in time with the shot but “could also be explained by disease or other drugs.” “Unassessable” means the reviewers couldn’t decide. Neither girl’s death was ruled caused by the vaccine, and neither was ruled not caused by it. FDA said the evidence conflicted.

The other changes cut in different directions. One child went from probable to possible over parvovirus. A 15-year-old boy’s drowning went to “unlikely” after a pediatric cardiologist pointed to an inherited heart condition. (FDA’s own records disagree on whether that case started as possible or probable.) Seven children remained, five of them with myocarditis, and the staff still called for the label change.

But here is what the records show. FDA’s career safety staff looked at every child who died after a COVID shot and found deaths they could not rule out, and they wanted the label changed. The count shrank, two girls with myocarditis on their death certificates came off the list, and the warning they wanted stalled. Six hundred adult deaths sat “never investigated,” and FDA has not shown that most of them ever were.

Johnson’s deadline for HHS is Dec. 11. We’ll keep the documents coming. All of them, with page cites, are in the Rational Ground COVID FOIA database.

Sources: Sen. Ron Johnson to HHS Secretary Kennedy, Nov. 20, 2026 (released Nov. 23), Enclosures A-E; Johnson to HHS, May 11, 2026, with FDA’s Dec. 5, 2025 review of U.S. VAERS pediatric deaths; Johnson to HHS, CDC and FDA, June 16, 2026; Reuters, Dec. 15, 2025. Ages, dates and causes are as written in FDA’s records; VAERS IDs and some dates are redacted.