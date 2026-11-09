Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Invisible Sun's avatar
Invisible Sun
18h

Trump reminds me of a baseball pitcher with great velocity but no control. The way Trump exercises the authority of the office is so incredibly careless. It doesn't matter he has some good ideas. His bad ideas are so incredibly bad and the poor execution of his good ideas nullifies the benefits of them.

If Trump now thinks he should have been a magnanimous president on immigration he's a day late and a dollar short. He was handed the winning strategy in February 2025 - focus on the financial fraud of dead people and illegals voting and receiving public benefits. This was an argument Trump wins 95% to 5% with the American people. And instead, Trump shutdown DOGE and proceeded to enact the highly politically ineffective ICE gestapo.

The strategy Trump chose all but ensured political losses! He enraged the political Left and he lost the vote of independents and minorities. And, the strategy utterly failed to instill integrity in voting!! Just a complete whiff and one so bad it makes one wonder how the man succeeds at winning elections when he is so utterly blind to the consequences of his policies.

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The Color Of Air's avatar
The Color Of Air
17h

And this is why government does not work except for the criminals, thieves and grifters.

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