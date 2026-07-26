Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
4dEdited

Alyssa Farah. A Mike Pence asset moved into Trump's inner circle just a few months before Convid scamdemic. OWS Pence. Deadliest - but most profitable - Big pHARMa product ever. And Alyssa Farah was busy pushing Atlas out the door, commiserating with and collaborating with Fauci.

She's a dirty, if not dirtier scumbag than Fauci. Whatever justice he *should* face she *should* face the same...or worse. Nobody likes a traitor. Nobody.

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
4d

there of course is the possibility that fauci wrote his diary knowing full well that at some point it would become public...

constructing his own alibi for future use as it were...

so unless there is corroboration from other sources it has to be taken that everything is just a one giant premeditated lie...

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