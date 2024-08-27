Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Susan G's avatar
Susan G
Aug 27, 2024

In the last week, PA has denied ballot access to Cornell West, and Wisconsin to Jill Stein. PA also denied RFK Jr., but Kennedy has subsequently withdrawn his name in ALL swing states.

And now a superseding indictment of Trump with a new grand jury?

All the Democrats know is lawfare. And election interference. And nothing can/will be done to rectify the harm caused.

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Mark's avatar
Mark
Aug 27, 2024

It always irritates the hell out of me when they say that Trump “knew” that the claims of voter fraud were false. He knew no such thing.

Everything that I’ve seen since the 2020 election has proven that there was plenty of evidence of fraud in several jurisdictions, more than enough to charge the presidential election results…… had the courts been brave or impartial enough to take the cases.

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