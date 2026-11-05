Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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The Color Of Air's avatar
The Color Of Air
2h

No matter, with the leftists in charge the mRNA vaccine parade will go on. The left might hate big tech and data centers but they love mandates that destroy people's lives.

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