Source: Office of the Director of National Intelligence, News Release No. 11-26, June 18, 2026 — DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s declassified COVID-19 document release (~67 documents, four parts)

This week DNI Tulsi Gabbard declassified roughly sixty-seven documents, and they supply the part of the story that was always asserted but never quite shown on paper: the mechanism.

Gabbard’s office calls it a “circular reporting loop.” Strip away the jargon and it works like this. Fauci hands the intelligence community a list of scientists to consult. The IC consults them. Their conclusions become the official intelligence assessment.

That assessment then gets cited in public as the independent judgment of the spy agencies. The scientists vouch for Fauci, the spies vouch for the scientists, and the public is told the whole circle is consensus.

I read the documents. The loop is real, and for the first time you can watch it turn.

The Briefing That Shouldn’t Exist

Start with the single most important document in the release, because it does something the others only imply.

On June 4, 2021, the CIA’s Weapons and Counterproliferation Mission Center sat Anthony Fauci down for a secure video briefing on the origins of COVID-19. The session ran about forty minutes. It was facilitated by Beth Cameron, the National Security Council’s senior director for global health security. We know all of this because the CIA wrote a contemporaneous readout of the meeting, and that readout is now declassified.

What did Fauci do in that briefing? He steered. According to the CIA’s own account, he pointed the analysts toward a Tulane paper on viral lineages that he considered “a clear indication of natural origins.” He reminded them it took twelve years to link the original SARS to bats, so they should be patient about a natural reservoir. And he recommended that the IC reach out to a specific group of US scientists, three of whom, in the readout’s words, “have advocated for features of the virus that they judge to be consistent with a natural origin.”

Read that again. The nation’s top infectious-disease official was brought into a classified intelligence briefing on whether his own funded research might have caused the pandemic, and his contribution was to tell the analysts which outside scientists they should call. Scientists who already agreed with him.

Now set that next to what Fauci told Congress in 2024. Under oath before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, he was asked repeatedly whether he had spoken to “the FBI, CIA, DIA or any U.S. intelligence agency concerning viral research.” He dodged, and then he said: “not to my knowledge about COVID.”

The CIA’s own paperwork says otherwise. There is a readout, with a date, with a list of what he recommended. A separate CIA memo from October 2023 is careful to note there is “no record of Dr. Fauci coming to CIA headquarters,” which rebuts one specific version of the story. It does not rebut the briefing. The briefing happened. It is written down.

The Loop, In Their Own Emails

The June briefing was not a one-off. The declassified emails show the IC treating Fauci as the man who decides which experts are credible.

In July 2021, as the intelligence community raced to finish President Biden’s 90-day origins review, ODNI staff debated whether to act on Fauci’s recommendation of which scientists to consult. One official argued for it in language that should stop you cold: Fauci is “not a policymaker,” he wrote, “he’s a SME” — subject matter expert — “with a wealth of knowledge about current and historical research who probably knows better than most who the real Coronavirus experts are.” Another official pushed back, framing the exact problem: should the IC really take “a policymaker’s recommendations on who we should consult”?

By September 2021, the loop had closed on a specific name. In one email chain, an analyst notes that a particular outside expert “was one of the people that Fauci recommended the DNI reach out to and is on the author line of multiple academic papers sourced in the origins study.” The scientist Fauci recommended wrote papers that the intelligence assessment then cited as sourcing. That is the circle, drawn in a single sentence.

It went further still. In another July 2021 thread, ODNI staff openly weighed recruiting Fauci to peer-review the classified origins paper itself. They knew it was a problem. One wrote that Fauci is “a potential customer of the paper” and “will be seen by many as having a conflict of interest.” They were debating whether to let the most interested party in the country grade the intelligence community’s homework on his own potential culpability.

This is what “circular reporting” means in plain English. It is not a slogan. It is a documented practice, and the people doing it flagged the conflict in real time and considered proceeding anyway.

The Paper Trail on “Lied to Congress”

Gabbard’s release makes a second, harder charge: that Fauci lied under oath. Here the documents give you something concrete, and they also give you the honest limits of the claim.

On August 11, 2021, the Acting Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, Tamara Johnson, sent a memo to then-DNI Avril Haines. It informed her that a whistleblower had filed a complaint alleging Fauci “provided false testimony to Congress related to the conduct of gain of function research at the National Institutes of Health, thereby misleading the American people and Congressional oversight.” Eight days later, ODNI General Counsel Christopher Fonzone wrote his own memo identifying exactly which statements were at issue: Fauci’s testimony on May 11, 2021 that “the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute,” and his July 20 refusal to retract it when Rand Paul gave him the chance.

So the “lied to Congress” allegation is not invented for a press release. It was filed, in writing, by a whistleblower, escalated to the DNI, and traced to specific sworn statements, all back in 2021.

Here is where Rational Ground will be straight with you, because our credibility is the only thing we have. The IC Inspector General declined to escalate the complaint, reasoning that Fauci was not an intelligence official and the gain-of-function dispute was already public. And whether the statement was a “lie” still turns on the contested definition of gain-of-function research, the same definitional fight that has dragged on for five years.

This is a serious, documented allegation with a paper trail. It is not yet an adjudicated finding of perjury. Both of those things are true, and you are adult enough to hold them at once. it may not matter in the end because time may have run out.

The American people were told a story, and they were told the smartest, most independent people in government had checked it. These documents show the man who shaped the story also picked the people who checked it. That is not science. That is a closed circuit. And the only reason you can finally see the wiring is that someone, at last, declassified it.

This article is based on the documents released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on June 18, 2026. Quotations are drawn from those documents. Readers can review the full release and judge the evidence for themselves.