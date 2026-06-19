Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Corey's avatar
Corey
17h

We need to start putting people in prison.

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Yancey Ward's avatar
Yancey Ward
17h

Fauci: "Oh, you meant that CIA- my bad."

Or, more likely:

Fauci: "I'm an old man- I get confused."

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