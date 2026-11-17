For two years, if you said COVID might have come from a lab in Wuhan, you got labeled, fact-checked and, on some platforms, banned.

Today the scoreboard looks different. The FBI, the Department of Energy and the CIA all say a lab or research-related accident is the most likely cause of the pandemic. So does the White House. So did the House committee that spent two years on it. And German press reports say Germany's own spy agency reached the same conclusion back in 2020.

We now have the memos where the spies wrote it down.

The scoreboard: official bodies that now lean toward a lab-related origin, and those that still lean natural.

The CIA memo

In January 2025 we wrote about the CIA finally joining the obvious truth. At the time, all we had was a press statement.

Now we have the memo itself. It's a National Intelligence Council memo dated Jan. 17, 2025, titled "Updated IC Assessments of COVID-19 Origins." It came out through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by U.S. Right to Know, first in June 2026. A second release this month lifted more of the black ink.

Here is the key line (page 9):

"CIA now joins DOE and FBI in assessing the more likely cause of the first human COVID-19 infection was a research-related incident."

And here are the words that were blacked out until this month:

"CIA has low confidence in this judgment."

Page 9 of the Jan. 17, 2025 National Intelligence Council memo (highlights ours). The words "low confidence" were blacked out until this month.

That's honest, and we'll say it plainly: the CIA made this call at low confidence. So did the Department of Energy. The FBI is at moderate confidence and has been since 2021. The memo adds a footnote just to make sure nobody thinks the FBI softened: "The change in language to 'research-related incidents' was done for clarity and does not reflect a change in the FBI's assessment."

The other memo: nobody was looking

The more revealing document is the older one. On Oct. 30, 2023, a National Intelligence Officer sent then-DNI Avril Haines a memo titled "IC Posture Against COVID-19 Origins Key Intelligence Gaps." In plain English: what is the intelligence community doing to answer the biggest question of the pandemic?

The answer, three and a half years after the virus showed up: not much.

"Current IC personnel with relevant technical or regional expertise are not singularly focused on COVID-19 origins." (page 4)

"DHS does not have any ongoing or planned production focused on COVID-19 origins." (page 4)

For the first two intelligence gaps on its own list, the National Intelligence Council wrote: "No specific action planned." (page 5)

From the Oct. 30, 2023 memo, page 4 (highlight ours).

Page 5: "KIG" means key intelligence gap, the questions the agencies said they still needed answered.

The Department of Energy, one of the agencies that leans lab, says in a paragraph unredacted only this month that it does "not have collection authorities responsive to COVID-19 origins analysis" and relies on "other agencies." (page 5)

The same memo spells out what would settle it (page 3): "Information indicating that a PRC laboratory held the virus or a closely related species would be a significant factor supporting laboratory origin."

That is exactly the information China has never handed over.

What's still hidden

Even after two releases, a lot stays black:

Pages 13 through 21 of the file are fully redacted.

The Jan. 2025 memo says "two agencies" changed their confidence levels "because of new reporting." Which two? Redacted.

One agency's entire paragraph in the 2023 memo, including the agency's name, is blacked out.

The CIA's planned actions on the origins question: blacked out.

Page 14 of the release. Pages 13 through 21 look like this.

This is after Congress passed the COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023, which ordered the intelligence community to declassify what it knows about the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The other side of the ledger

To be fair, the fight isn't over.

The same Jan. 2025 memo says "four agencies and the National Intelligence Council (NIC) continue to assess that natural contact with an animal" was the most likely cause. Those four agencies have never been named publicly. The intelligence community's overall line is still that both theories are "plausible." The World Health Organization's advisory group leaned toward natural spillover in June 2025, while noting that China still hasn't shared the data it asked for.

So here is where things stand. Every agency that has publicly changed its mind changed it toward the lab. None has publicly moved the other way. And the ones still leaning natural won't even let you see their names.

Why it matters

For years the public was told the lab question was settled, and the people asking it were cranks. We covered how that happened: the CIA's own analysts, the cover-up of the origin story, and what the House select committee found. If you're new to the subject, start with Everything You Need to Know About the Lab Leak.

The memos don't close the case. But they close the argument about who was being reasonable. The "conspiracy theory" is now the working view of three U.S. intelligence agencies. And the government still hasn't shown us everything it has.

Release the rest.

Sources