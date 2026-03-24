Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Corey's avatar
Corey
1d

We don't hate our government nearly enough.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1d

What does this say about your loving government? Yet another secret veiled in a shroud of lies. 60 years of more treachery...the government supposedly democratic and anti-communist all the while damaging and murdering its own citizens. Why?

Still think covid 19 was a China virus? Think again. The DC Cesspool is now far beyond saving. What other secrets are they hiding? And congress all in on the corruption. But keep voting as someday its bound to improve and government returns as an entity for the people. In your dreams.

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