For about twelve years, I lived in Loudoun County, Virginia. My older kids — the ones who are grown and out of the house now — spent their childhood in and around the woods. Loudoun was a burgeoning new suburb back then. You’d walk out your back door and be in the trees. Cross the street — more trees. As an LDS family, we camped, we scouted, we hiked. We frequented the outdoors!

Lo and behold, two of my younger kids contracted Lyme disease from tick bites.

I can’t fully convey what those years were like for anyone who hasn’t been through it. The pills. The antibiotics. The treatments. The support groups. The tears. The frustrations. Leg aches that wouldn’t quit. Heart issues. The feeling that you’re fighting something the medical establishment barely understands and isn’t quite sure how to treat. You doubt yourself, your kids, your spouse… it’s still challenging to look back on.

Anyone who’s had Lyme disease — or watched their child fight it — knows exactly what I’m describing. Loudoun County, Virginia was, frankly, ground zero for it.

So when a new investigation based on declassified government documents landed on my desk suggesting that the U.S. military deliberately released hundreds of thousands of infected ticks across Virginia as part of a secret bioweapons program — I read every word.

This report hits home. Here’s what we know.

The Declassified Evidence

Dr. Robert Malone recently published an investigation drawing on 41 primary sources — declassified government documents, CIA operative testimony, and previously suppressed scientific research — that paints a deeply troubling picture of the origins of America’s Lyme disease epidemic.

The military released 282,800 radioactive ticks across Virginia. Between 1966 and 1969, the U.S. military released lone star ticks made radioactive with Carbon-14 at multiple sites across Virginia, along bird migration routes. The explicit purpose was to track how disease-carrying insects would spread through the environment. Two tick experts consulted about this program described their reaction simply: they “were aghast.” Before these experiments, lone star ticks were not found above the Mason-Dixon Line. Within years of the Virginia releases, they had established populations on Long Island for the first time in recorded history.

Let that sink in. The U.S. military seeded the mid-Atlantic with hundreds of thousands of experimental ticks — in the exact region where my family would live decades later, where my kids would play in those woods.

Plum Island Animal Disease Center — 13 miles from Lyme, Connecticut, managed by the Army Chemical Corps for biological warfare research from 1952 to 1969. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Plum Island sits 13 miles from Lyme, Connecticut. The Plum Island Animal Disease Center — managed by the Army Chemical Corps for biological warfare research from 1952 to 1969 — conducted outdoor experiments with live pathogens, maintained tick nurseries stocked with specimens from as far away as Cameroon, and had documented containment failures where “test animals mingled with wild deer, test birds with wild birds.” Wildlife crossed freely between the island and the mainland. By the 1990s, the eastern end of Long Island had “by far the greatest concentration of Lyme disease” in the world. If you drew a circle around the global epicenter of the Lyme epidemic, the center of that circle was Plum Island.

The man who discovered the Lyme bacterium spent his career weaponizing ticks — and suppressed a critical finding. Willy Burgdorfer identified Borrelia burgdorferi in his landmark 1982 study. What he didn’t include: he had also found a second pathogen in Lyme patient blood samples — something he called “Swiss Agent.” Blood from Lyme patients showed “very strong reactions” to Swiss Agent. He left it out of the study entirely. That suppression lasted over 40 years.

“I didn’t tell you everything.” — Willy Burgdorfer, after cameras stopped rolling during his 2013 video testimony, before his death in 2014

In 2013 video testimony, Burgdorfer confirmed his bioweapons research background and “insinuated there had been an accidental release of some sort.” After cameras stopped rolling, he told researchers with a smile: “I didn’t tell you everything.” He died in 2014 without saying more. Among the unpublished materials researchers found in his garage: a note that read, “I wondered why somebody didn’t do something.”

The program was almost as large as the Manhattan Project. Defense Secretary Robert McNamara authorized Project 112 in 1962 — a bioweapons program involving 134 scheduled tests between 1962 and 1974, production facilities capable of breeding 100 million infected mosquitoes monthly and 50 million fleas weekly, and testing sites across multiple countries including Cuba. The military categorically denied the program’s existence until 2000, when a CBS News investigation forced acknowledgment.

A Pattern You’ve Seen Before

If this story feels familiar, it should.

The Malone investigation directly compared the institutional response to Lyme’s origins with two other cases: COVID-19 origins and Spain’s 2019 African swine fever outbreak, which emerged 150 meters from a research facility. Across all three cases — different countries, different eras, different political systems — the pattern was identical:

We watched this exact playbook unfold in real time with COVID. The people who dismissed the lab-leak hypothesis as a “conspiracy theory” in 2020 were quietly acknowledging its plausibility by 2023. The FBI, the Department of Energy, and eventually even Anthony Fauci conceded the hypothesis deserved serious investigation.

The question isn’t whether governments lie about bioweapons accidents. History proves they do — consistently, for decades, sometimes for generations. The question is why we keep acting surprised when they do.

What This Means for the Millions Still Suffering

This isn’t just history. It has direct clinical implications for people who are sick right now.

If Swiss Agent co-infections are real — if a second pathogen was present in those original Lyme patient samples and deliberately excluded from the research record — then current treatment protocols may be systemically inadequate. Treatment for a disease caused by a laboratory-modified organism can differ significantly from treatment for a naturally occurring one.

The chronic Lyme debate has consumed patients and doctors for four decades. Patients with persistent symptoms after antibiotic treatment have been dismissed, disbelieved, and told their suffering is psychosomatic. The co-authors of Burgdorfer’s original 1982 paper now acknowledge that Swiss Agent research “should be done” because “public health concerns warrant a closer look.”

“Should be done.” — forty years after the data was buried.

The CDC is reportedly now using molecular techniques to analyze 30,000 blood samples from people suspected of tick-borne illness — potentially validating the findings Burgdorfer suppressed. That’s welcome. It’s also four decades overdue.

What Needs to Happen

The CDC estimates 476,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease every year. The disease is expanding north and west into regions that never had it before. The economic cost runs into the tens of billions annually. Millions of chronic sufferers remain in medical limbo.

Congress took a small step in 2019 when the House passed an amendment requiring the Pentagon to investigate tick weaponization research between 1950 and 1975 and determine whether any ticks “were released outside of any laboratory by accident or experiment design.”

The Pentagon has never fully complied.

My kids are grown now. They still suffer the consequences of that disease.

Thousands of families in Loudoun County, on Long Island, in Connecticut — families who played in those same woods, who camped, who scouted, who did everything right — are still suffering.

If the government’s own documents suggest that military programs contributed to why those families got sick — the least we owe them is the truth.

Sources:

Dr. Robert Malone, "Declassified Documents Link U.S. Bioweapons Program to Lyme Disease Outbreak," Malone News (March 2026) | Kris Newby, Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons (HarperCollins, 2019) | Project 112 declassified documents (via FOIA/Congressional records) | CDC Lyme Disease Surveillance Data