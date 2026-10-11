Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Julia's avatar
Julia
5d

Have you tried to test it on past elections?

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Miz beautiful's avatar
Miz beautiful
5d

The A.I. S ARE LIBTARD PROGRAMMERS LISTENED TO BY LIBTARD IDIOTS….COMEONMAN ..

The communist ain’t winning 💩💩

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