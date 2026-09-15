Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Jill Shank's avatar
Jill Shank
2d

Add to your calculations the explosion in autism that further reduces military & working populations. It also negatively impacts caregivers who work less, have financial burdens for medical care & lifelong care. Toby Rogers wrote his doctoral dissertation on the economic impact of current autism rates.

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Leslie Sacha's avatar
Leslie Sacha
2dEdited

A terrible tragedy that folks haven’t yet realized are the growing fertility problems that seem to be associated with the mandated COVID vaccine shots. In turn, I wonder if this nasty side effect is enhanced or tied to the mRNA carrier —which of course was just heavily funded and expanded for use with production of other vaccines. This still far from “safety proven” technology makes it cheaper and faster for big pharma to make even more obscene profits because $94 billion in profits for one year of govt subsidized covid vaccine development wasn’t nearly enough for those jackals. Anyway I’m observing fertility difficulties in child bearing age women who want babies. Hoping I’m wrong. Another few years will tell.

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