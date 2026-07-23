Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
1d

I still don’t understand why BARIC is not being held accountable?

Ralph BARIC was making Covid infectious to human lung tissue at the university of North Carolina long before the pandemic. (funded through Fauci) And he was collaborating with the Wuhan scientist Shi Zhengli.

University of North Carolina - BARIC’s work (starting in the early 2000s and continuing through the 2010s) included experiments that tested or increased the ability of bat coronaviruses to infect human cells.

What he was doing

At the University of North Carolina, Baric’s lab:

* studied bat coronaviruses with potential to spill over into humans

* built recombinant/chimeric coronaviruses

* tested whether spike proteins from bat viruses could:

* bind to the human ACE2 receptor

* infect human airway or lung cells in lab systems

Baric and Shi Zhengli:

Around 2013 (confirmed collaboration period begins)

* By 2013, Baric and Shi were already publishing together on SARS-like bat coronaviruses.

* A key 2013 Nature paper identified bat coronaviruses capable of binding human ACE2 receptors, which became the foundation for later collaboration..

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Epaminondas's avatar
Epaminondas
1d

". . .their contents reinforce the same gap between what these scientists said in public and in private."

Set aside everything else, and this still remains. Why would anyone do this unless they didn't really believe what they were saying in public?

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