Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
16h

So much of the DC Swamp culture is the ability to be nice to someone in public and personally while at the same time stabbing them in the back and twisting the knife. They are all lying in some manner and none can be truly trusted

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Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
12h

I think we can safely say business as usual in DC. None of this is surprising, and I believe it's true, mostly. The US government, by the people elected and unelected, is filthy corrupt. Money is the top priority, followed by staying in power, mainly to make more money. I wonder how much of the federal debt was created by corruption. There's no way to fix this; the system, every part of it, must be destroyed. I believe that this will happen organically, and soon. The next two years will be massively destructive. We will see a real push to create a constitutional crisis as the left tries to change several constitutional fundamentals, such as the Electoral College, the Second Amendment, and packing the Supreme Court. Nothing will be done in a positive light; it will be lawfare like we have never seen. If you want more details, I suggest looking into Martin Armstrong’s model, which is uncanny. It follows human cycles of money and power for centuries, and the cycles are measurable and repeat.

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