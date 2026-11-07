Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Julia's avatar
Julia
2h

But you can't compare oranges to apples, a midterm election to a presidential election! The turnout in presidential elections is substantially higher. Voting in the presidential election, then staying home for a midterm is very usual, not an anomaly. And you always get new voters who very too young to vote in the previous election. You have to compare 2026 midterms to 2022 midterms and 2018 midterms (if you want to include the Trump factor).

This was just basic arithmetic. While the Republican turnout stayed about the same as in the previous midterm, the Democratic turnout increased substantially, especially in urban areas. If you're a Democratic operative, identify the people who lost their COVID and Biden's era benefits and fundings in 2025-2026, their jobs in DEI etc or are afraid to lose those, call them and ask to go vote. Don't you want your free ACA medical insurance back? Ethnicity and religion don't explain everything and not everything under the Sun is about allegiance (or lack of it) to Trump. But you design polls in a certain way, you get certain answers.

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
2h

https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/abandon-the-ss-trump

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