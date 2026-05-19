On March 3, 2026, the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota — better known by its initials, CIDRAP — published an op-ed under a headline that, if you’ve read this Substack for any length of time, you have been waiting four years to read out loud:

“The COVID vaccine myocarditis signal was real but is now resolved.”

Read that sentence twice. The first half is the admission. The second half is the trick.

The signal was real. That is the public-health establishment, in print, in 2026, finally saying out loud the thing it spent 2021, 2022, 2023, and most of 2024 calling misinformation. The signal was real. The mRNA shots were causing inflammation of the heart muscle in young people — disproportionately in young males — at rates the manufacturers and the federal agencies that approved the manufacturers’ product had every reason to know about. It was real. Everyone who said so was right.

Now it is “resolved.”

Resolved like a code-review ticket. Resolved like a customer-service complaint. Resolved like an outstanding invoice. Resolved, in a single passive-voice past participle, with no agent, no actor, no one to thank or hold accountable. The signal was real. It is now resolved. And we will be moving on.

I would like to take a moment to introduce you to the word’s actual job.

What Actually Happened This Year

Three regulatory events tell you what “resolved” is meant to bury.

June 25, 2025 — FDA finalizes the new warning. The Food and Drug Administration approved required updated warnings in the labeling of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines regarding myocarditis and pericarditis. Four years and four months after the first reported case. After tens of millions of doses. The label, at long last, told the truth.

February 20, 2026 — FDA issues the formal approval letter to Pfizer. Comirnaty’s prescribing information now includes incidence numbers for the 2023–2024 formula and the results of a cardiac MRI study showing the highest myocarditis rates in males aged 16 through 25 — roughly 27 cases per million doses in that group, on the reformulated product. A real, measurable, repeatedly-detected harm in the exact population that was relentlessly told the shot was safer for them than the virus.

March 18–19, 2026 — ACIP votes 12-0. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the committee whose recommendations the CDC has historically rubber-stamped, voted unanimously to drop the universal COVID-19 vaccine recommendation. Going forward, ACIP recommends the mRNA vaccines on a “shared clinical decision-making” basis — meaning a patient and their physician must affirmatively decide together that the shot is right for that patient. No one is being walked into a pharmacy and handed a Comirnaty needle on the theory that it is the patriotic thing to do. The era of universal mRNA COVID recommendation, in other words, is over.

That is what the public-health establishment did in the eight months between June 2025 and March 2026 and we thank you for it.

Then, two weeks before that ACIP vote, CIDRAP published the op-ed.

“The COVID vaccine myocarditis signal was real but is now resolved. ACIP’s March agenda pretends otherwise.”

In other words: the federal advisory committee was about to look at this signal one more time, and the public-health establishment wanted to make sure everyone read the room before they did. The signal was real. The signal is now resolved. Don’t dwell on this. Don’t ask what changed. Don’t ask who lied. Move on.

“Resolved” Is Not A Medical Word

I have been doing this beat for five years. I know the vocabulary of how the public-health establishment moves a story it would prefer you stopped telling. I have watched it in real time on lockdowns, on school closures, on the lab-leak hypothesis, on natural immunity, and now on this. The vocabulary is small, and it is the same every time:

Settled science — what they call a hypothesis they are tired of defending.

Misinformation — what they call a fact they cannot yet refute.

Evolving guidance — what they call a reversal they don’t want to call a reversal.

Resolved — what they call a wound they would like you to stop pointing at.

“Resolved” is what an insurer says about a claim once the check clears. It is what a manager says about a complaint after the meeting. It is what HR says about a workplace investigation after the file is closed.

It is not what cardiology says about a twenty-two-year-old whose left ventricle is still scarred.

The signal is not resolved for him. It is not resolved for the parents who watched their son have his first cardiac episode at his sister’s high-school graduation. It is not resolved for the families of the young men in the case reports. The shots gave them an illness. The system reformulated the shots and called the illness “resolved” because the shots in the cabinet today, by the establishment’s own numbers, cause fewer of these cases than the shots in the cabinet four years ago.

A real signal four years late is still a real signal. Reformulated is not undone. And the people standing at the cemetery do not care about your formulation.

We Called This A Year Ago

Long-time RG readers will remember a piece I ran here on May 21, 2025: “Failure to Warn: How the Feds Downplayed Myocarditis and Let Americans Pay the Price.”

The headline came from a Senate report. The report concluded that federal health officials had suppressed and downplayed myocarditis warnings out of concern that those warnings would erode vaccine confidence. The report did not call it “resolved.” The report called it failure to warn — and that phrase, failure to warn, is a product-liability term of art. It is what a jury writes on a verdict slip in a courtroom when a manufacturer or its regulators knew about a risk and elected not to tell the people taking it.

The Senate, in May 2025, said the federal government failed to warn.

The FDA, in June 2025, updated the warning.

ACIP, in March 2026, dropped the universal recommendation.

CIDRAP, two weeks before that, called it “resolved.”

You can tell that vocabulary is doing work because three of those four sentences are about admissions and one of them is about closure. The first three are receipts. The fourth is an attempt to take the receipts off the table.

What We Owe The Injured

The word resolved has no place in this story until the people who were injured are made whole. They have not been. They have not been compensated. They have not been studied at the scale they deserve. The federal Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program — the program that exists, on paper, to compensate Americans for injuries from pandemic countermeasures — has, by every public accounting, paid out a vanishing fraction of the claims filed against it; the eligibility criteria are unreachable; the program is, in any meaningful sense, broken.

If you want to call something “resolved,” start there. Pay them. Track them. Tell them what we learned, and when, and who knew it, and what was decided to be said out loud and what was decided to be buried. Then — and only then — get out the past participle.

Until that day, resolved is a euphemism. And RG readers know what to call a euphemism in the public-health establishment’s mouth.

It is a confession.

— Justin

P.S. The Senate’s May 2025 “Failure to Warn” report remains the foundational document. If you haven’t read it, you should. RG covered it here. Every paragraph of last year’s findings holds up. Every paragraph of this year’s “resolved” framing collapses on contact with it.