Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
14hEdited

Words are the ingredients of magic spells. What is magic? It is influencing consciousness in accordance with will.

Justin Hart, thank you for calling out the crap magick from the supposed "authorities." Calling it out cancels it— at least for those who read your work.

PS I've transcribed numerous testimonies of young and also middle-aged adults who suffered heart damage directly following their covid jabs. Many are now unable to live at the pace of their previous lives and will be on expensive medications for the rest of their lives, which are likely to be shorter than they would have been without the jabs. Telling them that heart problems are now "resolved"? Nah, I don't think that would go over too well.

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
17h

What is the tipping point? Even Senator Ron Johnson only briefly mentions during his hearings about the clots embalmers are finding and then the docs that testify do not discuss the details. And I believe they’ve been told not to. You know. The limited hangout thing.

https://substack.com/@laurakasner/note/c-256395834?r=ul1zh&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

https://laurakasner.substack.com/

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