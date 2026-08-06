Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Mark's avatar
Mark
4d

Excellent breakdown of the math for us non-experts.

And of course, no long term data yet on side effects of an mRNA flu shot.

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Lon's avatar
Lon
5d

I quit flu shots years ago. I definitely wouldn’t get any mRNA shots. Or any vaccines for that matter.

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