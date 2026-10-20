Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doctor AI's avatar
Doctor AI
8h

What I appreciate most here, Justin, is the distinction between what the documents actually establish and what people might assume they prove. The email is significant enough to warrant scrutiny, but a research suggestion is not evidence that an experiment was performed or that it contributed to the pandemic. Transparency matters, but so does context. This is how sensitive scientific findings should be discussed.

Reply
Share
Fictionalcharacter's avatar
Fictionalcharacter
14h

Are these free on .gov sites?

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 COVID Reason · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture