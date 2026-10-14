Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Kevin Brink's avatar
Kevin Brink
19h

Sorry. Do not give this guy any leniency. What that is is a plan to lie in the future and change the truth of what he did for his book. To lie to everyone living and all in the future.

This POS needs to be tried and executed as soon as possible.

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reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
20h

Fauci knew he was

Funding the GOF research in Wuhan from the second he learned about the sickness in Wuhan and everything after that was done to hide his own stupidity and incompetence. He had his chance to tell Trump and the world the truth and he lied and he is still lying. Justice will be served and Fauci will burn alongside Hitler Stalin Mao PolPot etc.

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