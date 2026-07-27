Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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curiouslyabsent's avatar
curiouslyabsent
1dEdited

There's just one question I would lead with in the upcoming hearing/questioning of Fauci:

Since you've received the blanket Presidential pardon for the period of 2014 to 2025, protecting you from persecution of any crimes committed during that time, how about you humor us and tell us all the criminality you committed to deserve such protection?

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SteveInHB's avatar
SteveInHB
1d

It was obvious at the time but now we have receipts. This Fauci diary blows up the “They did the best they could with the information they had at the time” line I’ve heard repeatedly over the years from scamdemic / plandemic, usefulness idiot apologists who carried water for the CDC, NIH, WHO, etc. Prosecute Fauci and all others responsible for this shit show.

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