Paid members of Rational Ground get two tools you won't find anywhere else. Both live at members.rationalground.com.

The 2026 Election Forecast

Who wins the Senate, the House and every governor's race, and why. It's updated every morning.

Who controls Congress. Each party's chances, rerun daily with the newest polls and money.

What if the polls are wrong? See how a 2020-size polling miss changes who's favored.

Every race on its own page: the polls, the money, and who's spending to win it.

A live ticker of outside spending as it's reported to the FEC.

The COVID FOIA Database

What officials knew, and when, in their own words.

646 findings from FOIA releases, court files, congressional reports and the government's own emails, including Fauci's diaries, texts from his government iPhone, and a CIA whistleblower's testimony.

Every finding quotes the document and links to the original.

Rated honestly: ★★★ the document says it outright, ★★ it supports it, ★ it's context.

Search by topic, person, agency or document. New findings go in as new documents come out.

Not a member yet?

Right now it's $56 for your first year instead of $70, through Nov. 4. You get both tools, and every paid post on Rational Ground.

Become a member: $56 for your first year