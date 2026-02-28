Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brendan Doherty's avatar
Brendan Doherty
5d

What a load of pro-colonialism horse-shit!

Reply
Share
1 reply
H8SBAD's avatar
H8SBAD
4d

What Iran has done to destablize the world is but a drop in the bucket compared to the over 100 overt and covert regime change ops the USA has backed since 1945.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 COVID Reason · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture