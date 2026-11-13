Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Jim Gatten's avatar
Jim Gatten
8h

The teachers got a paid vacation!

The students got left behind.

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SF Bay Area's avatar
SF Bay Area
8h

Fucking criminals, every last one of them. Dr. Sara Cody from Santa Clara County should be one of the first to be locked up for what she did.

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