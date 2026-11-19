Quick quiz: did David Morens get sentenced?

Morens was Anthony Fauci’s senior adviser at NIAID. In August he pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy to hide COVID-era records from public-records requests and to taking gifts from the man whose interests he was pushing inside the agency. His sentencing was set for last Thursday, Nov. 12.

It didn’t happen. In October, prosecutors asked to move it, with Morens’s consent. One reason they gave: their office’s annual training was the same day. The judge reset it for March 3, 2027.

So the answer is no. While we wait, look at what’s been sitting in plain sight. Since April, U.S. Right to Know has posted more than 11,000 pages of Morens’s records that NIH turned over in a records lawsuit, the latest 3,000 on Nov. 18. We went through all of it. Some of the most revealing lines have never been reported, as far as we can find: not in the indictment, not in the plea papers, not in the House COVID committee’s Morens files, not in U.S. Right to Know’s own stories, and not anywhere else we searched.

Here’s what Fauci’s adviser was saying when he thought nobody would read it. It turns out almost nobody did.

Who’s who

The court papers don’t use names, so here’s the key.

“Co-Conspirator 1” is described as the president and CEO of the New York nonprofit that held NIH grant 1R01AI110964, “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence,” with a subaward to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. That grant is EcoHealth Alliance’s. Its president was Peter Daszak. He has not been charged.

“Senior NIAID Official 1” is the official Morens served as senior adviser: Anthony Fauci. He has not been charged either.

Fun fact from the new emails: at a May 2020 NIAID staff meeting, Morens reports, Fauci pronounced Daszak’s name “DAY-ZACK.” So if you’ve been saying it wrong, you’re in good company.

What Morens already admitted

His plea is the backdrop. In the facts he signed, Morens admitted that:

The day after NIH told EcoHealth its grant was ending, he moved the conversation to Gmail: “This is sent from my gmail account. Please send all replies here.” Daszak answered, “We’ll communicate with you via gmail from now on.”

On an origins article he was drafting: “We all agree that we want to keep off Of it any fingerprints of you.” And: “I need to keep this off of govt email and govt phone text.”

Daszak sent two bottles of wine to his home, thanking him for “behind-the-scenes shenanigans in my battle against your bosses boss, his boss, and the ultimate boss on the hill.” Morens wrote back: “Now i am actually going to have to do something to deserve it.”

Before a 2021 Zoom between Daszak and Fauci: “We are getting FOIA’d non stop, so its most important that [Senior NIAID Official 1] not have anything on the record that could come back to bite.”

That’s the confessed part. Now the part nobody has reported.

1. “Tony is being asked by very high levels to stay neutral about the origin”

On May 25, 2021, the HHS secretary had just called for a follow-up investigation into where the virus came from. Morens wrote to Daszak and two others from his government email:

“Peter, I have learned fom internal sources that for entirely political reasons Tony is being asked by very high levels to stay neutral about the origin. Not sure why he is going along however.... d”

The next day, President Biden ordered the intelligence agencies to take another 90 days on the origins question.

Who were the “very high levels”? Morens doesn’t say. But Fauci’s own adviser was telling the head of the Wuhan grant that Fauci’s public posture on origins was being set by politics.

Morens to Daszak, Keusch and Roberts, May 25, 2021, from his NIH account. NIH FOIA 57707, p. 2714.

2. The “murder session”

On June 15, 2021, Morens wrote to Daszak, again from his NIH account:

“I had a very long phone chat with Tony tonight. He called because he is getting nervous about scheduled testimony before Congress a few weeks from now, and wnts to be reassured on multiple technical points, also asking that i help him do a ‘murder session’, an internal run through in which surrogates attack him as if they were Republican nut jobs, and he practices how to respond.”

It gets better:

“In that discussion he asked me to reassure him it was not a man made virus, that Bob Redfield was in lala land re his recent statements...”

Robert Redfield, Trump’s CDC director, had said publicly that he believed the virus came from a lab. Morens told Daszak that he passed along Daszak’s own arguments in that call: “i told him that you had convinced me...”

And this, from Fauci’s own adviser: “Admittedly, he is more concerned with his own being squeezed than with the fate if your work.”

Five weeks later, Fauci sat before the Senate health committee, where Rand Paul pressed him on gain-of-function research in Wuhan and Fauci said, “Senator Paul, you do not know what you are talking about.”

Morens to Daszak, June 15, 2021. NIH FOIA 57707, p. 242.

3. “I can’t throw him under the bus”

On June 5, 2021, in a thread with leaders of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, Daszak and others, Morens laid out what the group might publish next on origins. He listed topics: “Man-made virus origin,” “Lab leak origin,” the grant termination and more. Then:

“The third issue, grant termination, is something I would personally have difficulty doing since my boss, Tony, might take the heat, and I can’t throw him under the bus, especially as he is working hard behind the scenes to undo the damage.”

“The damage” is the canceled EcoHealth grant. In the same email he floats tucking a dismissal of the lab and man-made theories into a broader paper: “it would perhaps be possible to slip in a side dish of the unlikelihood of the first 2 issues.”

Remember: in his plea, Morens admitted that a 2020 natural-origin commentary he was an author of, funded in part by NIAID, was meant to benefit EcoHealth and Daszak.

Morens, June 5, 2021, from his NIH account. NIH FOIA 57707, p. 2902.

4. Fauci “essentially blamed Francis”

Two weeks after the grant was cut, on May 7, 2020, Fauci held an internal NIAID town hall and was asked about it. Morens wrote it up for Daszak minutes later:

“He said, and I quote, ‘we were told by the White House’..... ‘they told Building 1’... and added that the grant was ‘terminated centrally’, implying he/NIAID were not involved in any way. This was a somewhat bold thing to say because he essentially blamed Francis without saying so explicitly.”

Building 1 is the NIH director’s office, Francis Collins’s. A month later, after Daszak asked Morens to thank Fauci, Morens reported back: “He made some additional comments to the effect that this came from the WH and he Was totally opposed to it. Not his exact words, but that was the gist of it.”

Morens to Daszak, Keusch and Joel Breman, May 7, 2020. NIH FOIA 57707, p. 75.

According to his adviser, Fauci privately opposed the cancellation, and the grantee heard about it through Morens.

5. “I have never done nih business on my gmail account”

In July 2023 the National Archives asked NIH about possible unauthorized destruction of records. NIH’s records staff asked Morens to check which officials he had done NIH business with on personal accounts. The list they sent him started: “a. Anthony Fauci b. Francis Collins.”

Morens’s written answer to his own agency:

“I have never done nih business on my gmail account.”

On deleting records: “there isn’t any one thing i remember deleting, just my daily or frequent getting rid of emails.”

Three years later, he signed a statement admitting he used Gmail to “create, transfer, and exchange federal records” and that the group “Concealed, removed, destroyed, attempted to destroy” records to evade FOIA.

6. Tipping off the target

This one is in the newest batch, posted Nov. 18. On Sept. 13, 2021, Morens emailed Daszak from his iPhone:

“peter, just got foia’d by a guy looking for all emails from me to you since 2019. sorry. d”

Daszak: “I’ll have a look to see if any of us said anything offensive about anything or anyone over the past 2 yrs. can’t imagine we did!”

What this is, and what it isn’t

Be fair about what these emails are. They are Morens and Daszak describing Fauci and Collins. None of it is Fauci’s or Collins’s own words, and neither man has been charged with anything. And Morens is a man whose own plea contradicts what he told NIH in 2023.

But he was also in the room. He was Fauci’s senior adviser, the man Fauci called when he was nervous about testifying, and the man passing messages between Fauci’s office and the grantee whose Wuhan work was at the center of the lab-leak question. For two years the public was told the origin question was settled and the people asking it were cranks. Here’s the adviser writing that Fauci was being told by “very high levels” to stay neutral, rehearsing against “Republican nut jobs,” and asking to be reassured “it was not a man made virus.”

Morens gets sentenced March 3. We’ll be watching.

Sources: United States v. Morens, No. 8:26-cr-00138-PX (D. Md.): indictment (Apr. 16, 2026), plea agreement and stipulation of facts (Aug. 18, 2026), order resetting sentencing (Oct. 22, 2026). NIH records on Morens produced to U.S. Right to Know under FOIA 57707, posted April 22 and April 29, 2026 (”NIH batch #108” and “#109”) and Nov. 18, 2026 (”#112”). Page numbers are from the Nov. 18 file: 75, 242, 573, 1590-1592, 2637, 2714, 2902. All quotes are as written, typos included. The full set of court records is in the Rational Ground COVID FOIA database.