Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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TNK's avatar
TNK
21h

Of course - I am flabbergasted anyone expected anything different.

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SomeChick's avatar
SomeChick
21hEdited

Infuriating. I read somewhere that the "doctor" could not legally plead the 5th at this hearing. Seems obvious by his refusal to answer questions that he's guilty. What a clown show.

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