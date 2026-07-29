Of course - I am flabbergasted anyone expected anything different.
Infuriating. I read somewhere that the "doctor" could not legally plead the 5th at this hearing. Seems obvious by his refusal to answer questions that he's guilty. What a clown show.
No posts
Of course - I am flabbergasted anyone expected anything different.
Infuriating. I read somewhere that the "doctor" could not legally plead the 5th at this hearing. Seems obvious by his refusal to answer questions that he's guilty. What a clown show.