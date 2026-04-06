Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
1d

It's great that these fraudsters were shut down, but were any of them actually arrested? Deported? How do we prevent this from continually happening if they aren't punished?

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Jeff McHale's avatar
Jeff McHale
10h

In a more honest world, this would stop Newsom's campaign today.

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