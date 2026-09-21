Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Hwynne's avatar
Hwynne
2d

Thanks for the update, Justin. Maybe this information will prompt more lawsuits, (and discovery.)

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Jon Stephenson's avatar
Jon Stephenson
2d

Can families or members sue the military for wrongful death or injury?

Between what's available now and the soon-to-be-done (hopefully) VAERS analysis by LTC Long, it seems like there would be enough data to tie those deaths and injuries to the jab order in a civil court.

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