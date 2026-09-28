Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
2d

Why do we give money to these people who play God?

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Alice Mehoff's avatar
Alice Mehoff
2d

Fraudchee needs a hanging…nothing less..his coharts too

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