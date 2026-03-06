Below are parts 4 and 5 of our investigation.

February 1, 2020: The Secret Teleconference

Dr. Anthony Fauci convened a small group of virologists. Emails later released under FOIA show the private assessment clashed with the public narrative.

March 2020: The Proximal Origin Deception

Six weeks later, the same scientists published The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2 in Nature Medicine, calling the lab leak “implausible.” The paper became the establishment’s cudgel to silence dissent.

2020–2021: Coordinated Censorship

Facebook removed posts mentioning lab leak as “misinformation” until May 2021.

Twitter suspended users discussing laboratory origin under its COVID policy.

YouTube deleted videos questioning the official narrative.

Reddit banned subreddits investigating origins.

September 2023: CIA Incentive Allegations

Whistleblowers told Congress the CIA offered monetary incentives to analysts to change their conclusions away from lab leak. The agency denied paying analysts for specific outcomes, but the allegation remains in the official record.

House Select Subcommittee (Sept 2023)

“A senior-level CIA officer allegedly offered financial incentives to six analysts to change their position on whether SARS-CoV-2 originated from a laboratory.”

Part V: Documentary Evidence — What the Records Show

Scowcroft Institute · July 2025

“Kadlec continues to operate as a kind of one-man DRASTIC group, making maximum use of openly available information — virological literature, papers from Wuhan, contemporaneous news — to reconstruct what actually happened.”



— Roger Brent, Reactions to ‘A Critical Review of COVID-19 Origins’

House Select Subcommittee (Dec 2024)

“The Select Subcommittee has confirmed that the most likely origin of COVID-19 is a research-related incident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Source: 520-page final report on the origins of the pandemic.

Evidence Weight: Laboratory vs. Natural

Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance.

Part VI: Government Conclusions — Intelligence, Congress, Allies

Intelligence Community Reversal

Department of Energy (2023): Leaned toward lab accident based on technical analysis.

FBI (2023): Medium-confidence lab-leak assessment, public testimony by Director Wray.

CIA (2025): Shifted from “unable to determine” to “more likely” a laboratory origin.

ODNI: Declassified reports confirm BSL-2 practices and database removal.

Congressional Findings

House Select Subcommittee: Lab accident “most likely”; EcoHealth “failed repeatedly” to follow grant rules.

Senate hearings captured dueling expert testimony — Richard Ebright (lab incident) vs. Robert Garry (market spillover).

Appropriators demanded HHS suspend EcoHealth (now debarred for five years).

“I still think the most likely etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory … escaped. Other people don’t believe that. That’s fine. Science will eventually settle it.”— Dr. Robert Redfield, Former CDC Director (House testimony, 2023)

International Echoes

Germany’s BND: Concluded in 2020 that a lab leak was likely with 80–90% probability; shared with CIA in 2024.

Australian intelligence: Questioned natural origin narrative, citing Chinese obstruction.

WHO’s 2025 panel: Still leans zoonotic but concedes critical data are missing.

Part VII: What This Means — Implications and Accountability

For Science

Peer review was weaponized to enforce a political narrative.

Gain-of-function research demands strict global oversight, not trust-me assurances.

Conflict-of-interest disclosures must be enforced, not optional.

For Media & Platforms

Coordinated censorship throttled legitimate scientific debate.

“Fact-checkers” parroted government talking points instead of investigating.

Platforms like Facebook quietly reversed bans once the narrative collapsed.

For Government

Intelligence analysis was skewed by politics and, allegedly, financial incentives.

Transparency was blocked through overclassification and stonewalling.

Taxpayer-funded collaborations lacked even basic biosafety audits.

Next Actions

🧪 Establish an independent, declassified repository of all SARS-CoV-2 origin evidence.

🧬 Freeze gain-of-function funding until compliance, reporting, and biosafety audits are public.

🌐 Demand international inspections of high-containment labs that accept Western grants.

🛡️ Protect dissenting scientists and analysts from retaliation.

Conclusion: The Evidence Is Overwhelming

Five years after COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, the evidence for laboratory origin is overwhelming, documented, and undeniable. Scientific signatures point to lab optimization. Funding records prove the work was planned, paid for, and executed. Intelligence agencies, congressional investigators, and international partners have shifted toward the same conclusion.

The question is no longer whether COVID-19 originated from a laboratory accident. It is now:

Will there be accountability for the cover-up that muzzled the truth?

Will we halt reckless gain-of-function pipelines before they trigger another disaster?

Will we rebuild public trust by making the full record transparent?

The lives lost and damage done by COVID-19 demand nothing less than complete accountability and structural reform.