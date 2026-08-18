Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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The Wiltster's avatar
The Wiltster
2d

Many, if not most, of the policies deployed during the covid dumpster fire simply upset or disappointed me on a personal basis. For example, having to wear a mask to ride mass transit or shop at the grocery store was inconvenient and I knew it was also stupid. This data is different. It's heartbreaking in the most visceral way. The people who we should have been protecting and supporting, children, will bear the burden of dumbassery thrust upon them by fearful (and in some cases, corrupt) adults. There is probably a more nuanced and thoughtful way I could respond, but I cannot think of it right now. Damn.

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Jill Shank's avatar
Jill Shank
2d

Does anyone remember their local, state or national SLT programs speaking up n defense of the kids they serve? One of the biggest disappointments was being completely abandoned by the ‘professionals’ who should have known better and I thought were in my corner regarding SPED. SLTs totally failed.

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