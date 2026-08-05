Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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SF Bay Area's avatar
SF Bay Area
5d

Avian flu didn’t drive up egg prices. Our dipshit bureaucrats did—when they ordered the mass culling of healthy chickens over the so-called avian flu.

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Don's avatar
Don
6d

Excellent work - I wonder if the same sort of analysis would clarify the housing affordability debate? Since real estate prices vary widely from one location to another I suspect one would have to pick a single location.

Thanks for your work!

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