Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Waske's avatar
Patricia Waske
1d

Traditional, normal American family values were deemed a terrorist threat by Biden's CIA analysts? These people - MOTHERS 🤯 - were the ones under threat & being terrorized by Woke Far Left Radicals. They were interfering with parents' rights & thought any pushback against the Left's dangerous, deviant, destructive agenda was a violation of their rights to indoctrinate their kids! Talk about a completely insane ideology! AG Merrick Garland commissioned this BULL💩💩💩💩? Who wrote this report & are they still employed by the CIA?

Reply
Share
DET's avatar
DET
1d

Do you think the CIA changed overnight under Trump? I don't think so. All these same "analysts" are in place ready to go.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 COVID Reason · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture