Source: Thread by @America1stLegal (America First Legal), posted March 18, 2026 — 879,000+ views. Underlying documents released by the Trump administration. Additional reporting by The Daily Signal.

An intelligence assessment produced by the Central Intelligence Agency on October 6, 2021 identified “traditional motherhood” and “homemaking” as indicators of white racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism.

The document — Women Advancing White Racially and Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremist Radicalization and Recruitment — was released in redacted form by the Trump administration and surfaced Wednesday night by America First Legal. It has since been viewed nearly 900,000 times.

Cover page of the CIA Intelligence Assessment dated October 6, 2021. Via @America1stLegal.

The CIA’s key assessment:

“We assess that female members have been emerging as key players of the transnational white racially and ethnically motivated violent extremist (REMVE) movement, taking on diverse roles to advance white REMVE goals — including the white REMVE view of traditional motherhood — and successfully participating in newer roles in propaganda and recruitment.”

Summary page of the CIA assessment. The document explicitly names “traditional motherhood” as a REMVE indicator.

The document then references a specific organization — identity redacted — and notes that it “has lauded motherhood and homemaking as women’s most important responsibility.”

Read that again. The CIA’s analytical framework for identifying extremist networks included, as a behavioral indicator, the belief that motherhood is a woman’s most important responsibility.

The document’s own definitions made their assertions even MORE problematic:

The assessment explicitly defined “white REMVE-sympathetic actors” as:

“Individuals or groups who may not openly advocate violence but amplify white REMVE narratives regarding their perceptions of racial and ethnic hierarchy, as well as perceived threats from those they see as advocating multiculturalism and globalization.”

Definitions page. “May not openly advocate violence” but holds conventional views on culture and family = REMVE-sympathetic, per the CIA framework.

This is not a fringe memo. This is a CIA Intelligence Assessment — the same product type used to brief the President of the United States.

The Timing

The assessment was drafted in the same seven-day window as one of the most controversial law enforcement actions of the Biden era.

On September 29, 2021, the National School Boards Association sent a letter to President Biden comparing concerned parents at school board meetings to domestic terrorists. Five days later — October 4 — Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a directive to the FBI and DOJ to develop “strategies for addressing threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff.”

Two days after that: the CIA drafted this assessment.

The NSBA later rescinded the letter and apologized. Garland’s memo became a political liability that followed him for years. But the CIA document didn’t come out until now.

The Pattern

It would be charitable to treat this as an isolated analytical error. The problem is that it fits an unmistakable pattern of the 2021–2023 federal apparatus:

The NSBA called parents “domestic terrorists” (September 2021)

AG Garland directed the FBI to target those parents (October 4, 2021)

The CIA drafted this assessment (October 6, 2021)

The DOJ worked closely with the SPLC, which placed Moms for Liberty on its “hate map” alongside Klan chapters (2023)

The FBI’s Richmond office cited the SPLC in a memo targeting “radical-traditional Catholics” — later rescinded

The FBI officially cut all ties with the SPLC (2025)

Each piece was defensible in isolation. “We’re just analyzing extremist networks.” “We’re responding to credible threats.” “We’re citing available research.”

Together, they describe a federal apparatus that had decided, somewhere in the 2021–2023 window, that conservative American women living conventional lives were a national security concern.

What Changed

The Trump administration’s decision to release this document matters — not because it’s surprising, but because we now have it in writing.

For years, conservatives argued that the intelligence and law enforcement apparatus had been turned on ordinary citizens: parents, churchgoers, people who believed in borders and traditional families. They were told they were paranoid.

The CIA disagreed with them in a classified document dated October 6, 2021.

The FBI later cut ties with the SPLC. The NSBA apologized. Garland’s memo became a cautionary tale. The assessment was officially retracted by the Trump administration.

But it was built. The framework existed. For at least two years, “motherhood and homemaking” lived inside a CIA extremism model — compiled, classified, and presumably briefed up the chain.

That’s not something you can unwrite.

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