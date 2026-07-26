Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Doug Miller's avatar
Doug Miller
4d

Imagine a child is up, in the middle of the night, secretly playing with matches. He accidentally starts the house on fire. As the blaze rages out of control he runs through the house waking his family. They manage to barely escape, and the child is hailed as a hero. His picture is in the paper. He is commended in front of his school. But all the while he knows investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze. Sometimes he lies awake at night wondering what will happen if they discover he is actually the one who started the fire.

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Michelle D's avatar
Michelle D
4d

I just had a mini throw-up while reading about the merch and diary entries.

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