A career CIA Operations Officer just sat down in front of Congress, raised his right hand, and said out loud what we have been saying at Rational Ground for three and a half years.

Watch the clip. (I’ll wait.)

Here is the tweet that surfaced it:

🚨 BOOM. Career CIA Operations Officer just testified under oath: The COVID lab leak was a deliberate COVER-UP, and Dr. Fauci was in the middle of it.



“I am a career CIA Operations officer… The Intelligence Community’s actions resulted in a cover-up.”



- IC leaders downplayed… pic.twitter.com/v6sEMZuqXP — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 13, 2026

The exact words, under oath: “I am a career CIA Operations officer… The Intelligence Community’s actions resulted in a cover-up.”

That is a career intelligence officer, on the record, raising his hand and using the C-word: cover-up.

What He Was Actually Talking About

For anyone newer to this list — what the witness is describing did not start with the CIA. It started with five virologists, one conference call, and a manuscript called “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2.”

“Proximal Origin” was published in Nature Medicine on March 17, 2020. Five authors: Kristian Andersen, Andrew Rambaut, Edward Holmes, Robert Garry, and W. Ian Lipkin. Its central claim — that SARS-CoV-2 “is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus” and that a laboratory origin scenario is “implausible” — became the single most cited piece of “the science” in the entire pandemic. It was the paper journalists pointed at when they called you a conspiracy theorist for asking about Wuhan. It was the paper trotted out at congressional hearings, on cable news, in fact-checks, in social-media takedowns. It was the wall.

What the world did not know, until House Oversight pried it out in 2023, was the chronology behind that paper.

January 31, 2020: Sir Jeremy Farrar of the Wellcome Trust (later WHO Chief Scientist) is privately warning that the virus “looked almost engineered to infect human cells.”

February 1, 2020: Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins convene a now-infamous conference call with ~12 international scientists — Andersen, Rambaut, Holmes, Garry, Farrar, others. On that call several of the participants tell the rest that the genome looks engineered or, at minimum, looks like it had been through serial passage in a lab.

February 4, 2020: Andersen’s private Slack/email language is still alarmed — gain-of-function on the table.

February 4, 2020 (later that day): A draft of “Proximal Origin” is shared. Its public conclusion now matches none of the private alarm. Lab origin is “implausible.”

March 17, 2020: The paper publishes in Nature Medicine. Andersen and Garry — who had privately written that the genome was “inconsistent with evolutionary theory“ — sign their names to the opposite conclusion in public.

That is the gap. That is the cover-up. Six weeks between “this looks engineered” and “lab origin is implausible,” with the same people on both ends of the sentence, and the head of NIAID quietly riding shotgun the whole way. The House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, after compiling more than 8,000 pages of documents and roughly 25 hours of testimony, used a four-word title for what it found:

“The anatomy of a cover-up.”

What We’ve Said, On the Record, For Three Years

I do not claim credit. I claim receipts.

If you want to walk the timeline, Rational Ground has been documenting this in real time:

None of that was hidden. It was all there. You just had to be willing to be called a conspiracy theorist for two years before it became “intelligence consensus.”

Why Today’s Testimony Is Different

The CIA, the FBI, and the Department of Energy have all moved, one after the other, toward a lab-leak finding. Good. Important. But every one of those statements has been carefully wrapped in cotton wool: “low confidence,” “most likely,” “consistent with.”

Today’s witness did not wrap his statement in anything. He used the word “cover-up.” He said it under oath. He named the Intelligence Community as the actor. And — listen carefully to the clip — he said the cover-up was deliberate and that “IC leaders downplayed” the lab-origin assessment.

Three things change because of that:

1. It’s perjury bait now. Once a career officer testifies that the IC ran a cover-up, every IC official who previously told Congress something different — including the ones who pushed back on Pottinger, the ones who slow-walked the FOIAs, the ones who briefed reporters off the record — is on a clock. You don’t get to be vague after someone has been specific under oath.

2. The “Proximal Origin” five are no longer being asked about a scientific paper. They are being asked about a coordinated information operation. That is a different conversation. A scientific paper can be wrong; an information operation has authors, funders, and beneficiaries. The Subcommittee already documented Fauci’s funding relationship with EcoHealth, EcoHealth’s funding relationship with WIV, and WIV’s research relationship with Ben Hu. The line connecting “Proximal Origin” to “the cover-up of who funded the lab that leaked the virus” is now drawn in front of a witness who is willing to say so out loud.

3. The political insurance policy is gone. “Proximal Origin” was the document the entire censorship apparatus pointed at when it banned doctors, scientists, parents, and (full disclosure) people like me from social media for asking the question. If the paper itself was the product of a deliberate cover-up, every act of censorship that flowed downstream from it inherits that taint. The Murthy v. Missouri consent decree, the Berenson v. Biden settlement, the active First Amendment cases the Liberty Justice Center is still litigating — all of them touch this rock.

The Long Arc

I have been doing this since the spring of 2020 — when our little ragtag team of analysts, parents, doctors, and stubborn citizens started a Twitter feed because someone had to put real numbers next to the policy claims. Most of those people were called liars, cranks, grifters, granny killers. A lot of them were thrown off platforms. A few of them, including me, sued.

Today a career CIA Operations Officer sat in front of Congress and used the word cover-up.

That isn’t the end of the story. There are people in this who have not yet been deposed, FOIAs that have not yet been honored, indictments that have not yet been written. Anthony Fauci received a preemptive pardon for a reason. Jeremy Farrar is still in his job at the WHO. Kristian Andersen still has tenure. The five authors of “Proximal Origin” have never been asked, all together, in the same room, under oath, the same question.

But the witness today moved the line. The official position of the United States Intelligence Community is no longer “we don’t know” or “low confidence.” The official position, as of this afternoon, includes the testimony of a career officer who said the Intelligence Community ran a cover-up.

That is what accountability sounds like when it arrives late.

More to come — on this case, on mine, and on the rest of the docket.

(If you’ve stood with Rational Ground through the years when this was a conspiracy theory — thank you. The receipts file is your receipts file. Paid subscribers fund the next FOIA, the next deposition, the next piece.)