Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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SteveInHB's avatar
SteveInHB
5d

Nice to see what many of us believed all along to see the light of day. Bring on the indictments! These crimes cannot just be swept under the rug.

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reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
6d

And this will never ever be covered in the MSM and besides Paul and Ron Johnson no other Senator or congressman will do anything about it.

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